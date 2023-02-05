Video: Baba Sehgal's DJ version of Pathan's 'Besharam Rang' song will blow your mind

Representational image

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham starrer film Pathan is rocking at the box office. Talking about the collection of this film has earned more than 700 crores worldwide and has crossed 400 crores in India.

The craze of the film can be seen all around. Some are speaking the dialogues of the film and some are seen dancing to the songs of the film. In such a situation, now the famous singer Baba Sehgal of the 90s has also become a fan of the song of the film Pathan and he has sung the famous song Besharam Rang of this film in his own style.

Baba Sehgal has shared a video on his Twitter account which is going viral on social media. The singer is seen singing Besharam Rang in his DJ and rap style. Fans are surprised to see this version of Baba Sehgal and are reacting fiercely. Fans are also loving this new version of Besharam Rang.

Besharam Rang - my version



The rights to this song belongs to yrf I did this for pure entertainment and my love towards the composition and arrangement pic.twitter.com/IwbtfTiUVA — Baba Sehgal (OnlyBabaSehgal) January 31, 2023

Let us tell you, both the songs of the film Pathan have proved to be a super hit. The first song Besharam Rang was released. The chemistry between Shah Rukh and Deepika is worth watching in this song. The lyrics of Besharam Rang are penned by Kumaar, while Shilpa Rao, Caralissa Monteiro and Vishal-Shekhar duo have lent their voices to the song.

And the second song 'Jhoome Jo Pathan' surfaced. This song is sung by Arijit Singh, Sukriti Kakkar and Vishal-Shekhar. The film Pathan is getting a lot of love from the fans. Seeing people's love and craze for the film, the film's directors Siddharth Anand and Shah Rukh Khan have also talked about making a second sequel to the film, after which the fans are very happy.