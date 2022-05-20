‘Panditji bade lit hai’: Netizens react as bride, groom are asked to run during pheras, watch viral video

Instagram(@gaurvi_forever)

Indian weddings are known for being extravagant yet beautiful. Filled with rituals and traditions, most weddings often become exhausting. From the morning haldi to the late night pheras, all ceremonies are tiring. This is why all bride and groom want nothing but rest after their big fat Indian wedding. Besides the couple and other guests, one important person spotted in every Indian wedding also gets exhausted in performing the endless rituals. Yes, you guessed it right! We are speaking about the ‘panditji’ who officiate the wedding by reading various mantras.

Netizens on social media platforms recently got to know about how tiring wedding ceremonies are for panditji. A cute yet hilarious video shared on Instagram showed the bride and the groom walking slowly during the pheras.

As the clock was nearing 3 am and the panditji was getting tired, he asked the couple to do something hilarious. To avoid delay, he said, ‘Bhaglo beta Bhaglo’.

Panditji’s hilarious comment led to a roar of laughter as the couple and the wedding guests enjoyed his funny remark. After asking them to run, the panditji asks them to sit down for doing pooja until the next phera.

The funny video has now gone viral on Instagram, where it was shared by an account named – ‘wedabout’ with the caption, “A savage Panditji at your wedding is a must for extra fun and Masti”.

The viral video showing the bride in an amazing red lehenga and the groom in a classy sherwani has received more than 20k views on Instagram.

The video was first shared by an account named gaurvi_forever, where it has garnered the attention of more than 5.3 million viewers. Instagram users have bombarded the comments section with laughing emojis.

Watch the viral video here:

Commenting upon panditiji’s hilarious remark, an Instagram user wrote, “he is the same panditji who makes celebrities laugh during their wedding”. Another one said, “Mannnn, one thing which has to be noticed is that, ki ye panditji bde lit hain!”

“Midnight phere...aaise Rocking Pandit ji ke karan entartainment bhi ho jaye aur neend bhi na aaye”, commented another on the viral video.

Would you also want your wedding rituals done by the funny panditji?