‘DDLJ on London streets’: Couple dances on Shah Rukh Khan’s song, watch viral video

It is well known that love for Bollywood songs expands far beyond India. People across the globe are all hearts for Indian celebrities like Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. From latest Bollywood mashups to hit 90s songs, the Indian cinema has always garnered attention of even those living outside the country.

Recently, a cute couple was spotted spreading the love for Indian cinema on the streets of London. The couple has now gone viral on various social media platforms for their awestruck performance on DDLJ’s iconic song.

As seen in the video, the merry couple has taken up the role of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the famous 90s film ‘Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge’. In the cute video, they are spotted dancing on the streets like it’s an everyday thing for them. They seem to not care about their surroundings as they dance on the song – ‘Zara sa jhoom loon’.

The girl seen in the video is a television actress, model and fashion influencer, known as Isha Malviya. She is a popular name as she plays the lead role in Colours TV show – Udaariyan. Besides being a social media influencer with 1.1 million followers, Esha has been the second runner-up in Miss Teen India Worldwide in 2019. Her love for dancing had led her to participated in dance reality show – ‘Boogie Woogie’.

Watch the viral video here:

Earlier, Esha made lip-sync short videos and shared on TikTok.

The now-viral video was shared on Instagram from her official account – isha_malviya. It has received more than 11 million views and thousands of comments. Netizens are in awe of London’s Shah Rukh and Kajol.

Several commenters have nick-named the couple as Abhisha as they bombard the comments section with heart emojis. Clearly, netizens are in awe of their cute yet funny performance on a song that most 90s kids love.

Are you also in awe of the couple’s cute performance?