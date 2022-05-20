Pakistani girl attempts pole dance on street in viral video, triggers gender debate on Twitter

Twitter(@ZainRebel777)

The Internet is again a witness to a bizarre moment in which a person is wrongly judged and humiliated, that too, even after doing nothing wrong or anything that is harmful to the public eye.

This viral video on Twitter has garnered plenty of views and evoked some reaction from the netizens, In the video, a girl was seen dancing in a public place in Islamabad.

The video is shot by a man who recorded the girl grooving on her own, and tagged the Islamabad police official handle asking them to ‘take necessary action.

’Twiterratis were divided in their opinion which sparked a gender bias debate again.

Watch the viral video here:

A girl is bluntly enjoying low budget pole dance in I-8 Markaz Isd. the capital of Islamic Republic of Pakistan. is this what, the Pakistan's independence meant to be?@ImranKhanPTI @CMShehbaz @OfficialDGISPR #AamirLiaquatHussain pic.twitter.com/7qR9QBpKxG — Zain Rebel (@ZainRebel777) May 17, 2022

Since the man tagged Islamabad police, they reverted back by claiming that the above video is 3 days old and eyewitnesses said that she wasn’t of ‘sound mind.’

Some users took offence to this statement as it was not only offensive to the girl, but also to people actually suffering from ‘mental illness’.

Some people also accused the girl, questioning her ‘social ethics and ‘modesty’. However, there were also people in support of the girl who believed that it was completely normal to dance on the street.