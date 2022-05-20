Netizens slam Gucci-Adidas umbrella worth Rs 1 lakh for not protecting against rain

Photo Source: Zee media bureau

The trend of buying products just to show off others is gradually picking up. Often people end up buying things that don’t offer the utility value that they are made for only because they are either aesthetically pleasing or because they are fancy for showing off in society. Nevertheless, there are many who can’t afford to spend huge amounts on such things. Recently, international brands Gucci and Adidas launched an umbrella worth Rs 1 lakh. Interestingly, the new set of umbrellas has been priced at USD 1,290, which is approximately Rs 1 lakh.

There’s more to shock you! You might think that this umbrella will protect you from rain, which is the primary utility that an umbrella should offer. But this one doesn’t even provide minimal protection against rainfall. As mentioned on the company’s website, the umbrellas will only protect you from sunlight or are meant to be used for decorative purposes.

According to Gucci’s website, “Part of the Adidas x Gucci collection, this sun umbrella features the Interlocking G and Trefoil print. Please note, this item is not waterproof and is meant for sun protection or decorative use.”

Netizens on various social media platforms across the globe are calling the idea of making such an expensive umbrella as bizarre and illogical. The umbrella is has become the hot topic on China’s social media website Weibo where users are speaking against the idea of making an umbrella that doesn’t even protect against the rain.

While every person has a different opinion over the matter, most believe that Gucci’s umbrella is more of a status symbol as it doesn’t offer the needed utility. Several others are troubled by the fact that despite charging a huge amount for it, Gucci hasn’t manufactured the product to serve its purpose.

Speaking about design, the umbrella comes with a G-shaped handle and a print design combining the logos of both Gucci and Adidas. The luxury product has sparked debate in China, which is on its way to become the world’s luxury market by 2025.

Notably, several luxury firms in the neighbouring country are receiving extended criticism for focusing upon extravagance sparked by Chinese President Xi Jinping’s ‘shared prosperity’ push.