Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet IAS officer, UN official, who quit services to enter Bollywood, won National Award, but debut film flopped, now...

Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani may soon launch affordable TVs, ACs and more under new brand, to be priced…

Meet 'glamour girl of Emergency', niece of one superstar, mother of another; was most hated, feared person in Delhi in..

Who is Kajal Jha, Noida scrap mafia Ravi Kana's girlfriend who has been arrested in Thailand?

Meet family that has no superstars, is still richest in Bollywood with net worth of Rs..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet IAS officer, UN official, who quit services to enter Bollywood, won National Award, but debut film flopped, now...

Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani may soon launch affordable TVs, ACs and more under new brand, to be priced…

Meet 'glamour girl of Emergency', niece of one superstar, mother of another; was most hated, feared person in Delhi in..

8 stunning images of star cluster by NASA

8 calcium rich foods ideal for vegans

6 ways stress affects your health

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan: Actors who de-aged for films before Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

Meet IAS officer, UN official, who quit services to enter Bollywood, won National Award, but debut film flopped, now...

Meet family that has no superstars, is still richest in Bollywood with net worth of Rs..

Priyanka Chopra’s most profitable film made Rs 253 crore; it’s not Don 2, Bajirao Mastani, Barfi, or Mary Kom

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet 'glamour girl of Emergency', niece of one superstar, mother of another; was most hated, feared person in Delhi in..

The glamour girl of Emergency was a name given to this aide of Sanjay Gandhi, who is related to two superstar actresses of Bollywood

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Apr 24, 2024, 11:22 AM IST

article-main
Rukhsana Sultana
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Socialite is a western concept, where people with old money acted as de facto nobility, hobnobbing with those in power. In India, this term and social class gained prominence after the independence. In Bombay, socialites were close to film stars and in Delhi, they were close to politicians. But every once in a while, there were those who stayed in the vicinity of both. One such person was the woman called the ‘glamour girl of Emergency’, with many calling her prettier than most Bollywood divas. But her legacy remains controversial.

Who was the glamour girl of Emergency?

Born Meenu Bimbet, it was by the name of Rukhsana Sultana became known. Rukhsana grew up in Punjab in British India and came to Delhi after the Partition and married Indian Army officer Shivinder Singh Virk. As a political activist, she became a close ally and friend of Sanjay Gandhi by the 1970s. Her claim to fame (or infamy) was her role during the Emergency from 1975-77, when she led Sanjay’s infamous sterilisation campaign in the Muslim areas of Old Delhi. Many sources have accused her of forcibly sterilising thousands of men. The campaign made her, along with Sanjay and PM Indira Gandhi, the most hated and feared person in all of Delhi.

Rukhsana Sultana’s Bollywood connections

Rukhsana was the daughter of Zarina, whose sister Begum Para was one of the leading actresses in Bollywood in the 1950s. Just how Begum Para was called the ‘glamour girl of Bollywood’, Rukhsana earned the moniker ‘glamour girl of Emergency’. In 1958, Rukhsana gave birth to a daughter Amrita Singh, who went on to become one of the top actresses of her generation in the 80s. Rukhsana is the grandmother of actors Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan and was – from 1991-2004 – the mother-in-law of Saif Ali Khan (before Amrita and Saif’s marriage ended).

Rukhsana retired from public life after Sanjay’s untimely death, and later Indira Gandhi’s assassination. By then, Amrita had embarked upon her film career as well. The former political activist currently lives away from the limelight.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani led Reliance marks Rs 306000 crore milestone, got Rs 766270000000 from…

Vicky Kaushal's first look as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj from Chhava set leaked, fans call him 'true chameleon'

Ghazipur landfill fire: Locals grapple with breathing issues, eye and throat irritation; watch video

Inside details of Rs 592 crore venue where Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will marry

IPL 2024: Marcus Stoinis' century power LSG to 6-wicket win over CSK

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan: Actors who de-aged for films before Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement