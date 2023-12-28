Sharmila Tagore says Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's split was 'not harmonious': 'That stage was not nice but...'

In the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 8, Saif Ali Khan also recalled how he had a secret wedding with Amrita Singh and told about their marriage to his mom Sharmila Tagore only a day after it had taken place.

The tenth episode of Koffee With Karan 8 was a historic one in the sense that it was the first time that a mother-son duo graced the Koffee couch since the show began in 2004. Karan Johar chatted with Sharmila Tagore and Saif Ali Khan in the most latest episode of the popular celebrity chat show.

During the show, Saif and Sharmila talked about Saif's first marriage with Amrita Singh and their eventual split. The Kal Ho Naa Actor recalled how he had a secret wedding Amrita and told about their marriage to his mom only a day after it had taken place. Sharmila shared how his separation with Amrita wasn't "a happy time" for the family.

"She (Sharmila Tagore) was supportive when I did it, and I remember it. She had said, I believe you are living with someone and you are doing something. So I said yes and she said that don't get married. And I said that I got married yesterday. And a big tear fell off of her eye. She started crying and she said, you really hurt me, why didn't you tell me. So that's actually what happened there", Saif shared.

The actor also added that Sharmila was the first person he spoke to before his separation with Amrita. He said, "About the separation, the first person I spoke to before the separation was my mother, who took a deep breath and there was another pause on the phone and said, I am with you if that is what you want and that helped a lot."

Talking about Saif and Amrita's split, the Amar Prem actress said, "When you are together for such a long time and you have such lovely children, then no break up is easy. Then it is not a harmonious. I know it is difficult to have harmony at that stage, everybody is hurt...so that stage was not nice but I tried. But that's water under the bridge, she needed time to cool down."

"It's not just staying away, there are so many other things that are involved. It wasn't a happy time for us because Ibrahim was just three and we were very fond of the children. Especially, Tiger was really fond of Ibrahim and he would say, That's a good lad. He didn't get that time with him. So we felt doubly deprived to lose Amrita and lose the two kids. So it's just not him but we also had to adjust to all that", she added.

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh had tied the knot in 1991 and their divorce came through thirteen years later in 2004. The couple shares two children, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan, who stay with their mom. Saif had his second marriage with Kareena Kapoor Khan in 2012, and the couple are parents to son Taimur and Jeh.



READ | Sharmila Tagore recalls how Saif Ali Khan accidentally broke glass door in his childhood, says 'he wasn't a brat but...'