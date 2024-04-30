Twitter
Business

Meet man, became millionaire overnight thanks to Mukesh Ambani's firm, his uncle was...

Due to the significant value of the shares, meticulous scrutiny of documents and personal verification of Anil's claim were demanded by RIL.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Apr 30, 2024, 08:57 AM IST

Who hasn't daydreamed about stumbling upon a hidden fortune that could solve all life's problems without breaking a sweat? For one lucky man in Delhi, Anil Raghu (name changed), this dream became a reality, albeit in a more modest form. An unexpected windfall came his way when he discovered old investments left behind by his uncle.

As per a report from Times Now, Anil, a regular salaried professional, found himself unexpectedly in possession of shares from Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), a surprise inheritance from his uncle residing in Mumbai. Anil's uncle, who didn't have any children of his own, bequeathed all his assets, including the RIL shares, to him.

In an interview with Times Now Digital, Vikash Jain, Co-Founder & Director at Share Samadhan, detailed the process of helping Anil recover the shares mentioned in his uncle's will. Extensive research using the uncle's details led to the discovery of additional shares in Anil's name. However, the road to claiming these shares wasn't easy, particularly obtaining the Probate of Will in Anil's favour. After extensive efforts, including legal battles in Mumbai, the Probate was finally secured with the support of Anil's family lawyer.

Due to the significant value of the shares, meticulous scrutiny of documents and personal verification of Anil's claim were demanded by RIL. A discrepancy in the name on the share certificate and the death certificate of Anil's uncle added another layer of complexity. Despite this clerical error, providing proof of the difference in name proved to be a challenge. Eventually, an affidavit for the difference in name was accepted by the company.

Despite difficulties in securing a guarantor due to the high stakes involved, they ultimately succeeded. This marked a significant moment for Anil, both financially and emotionally, as his uncle had entrusted his hard-earned investments to him through the will.

