Meet actress, who was rejected by directors, became overnight star after doing bold scenes, linked to underworld don, th

When Mandakini first arrived in Mumbai to make her mark in the world of cinema, she faced rejection.

Bollywood stars, in 1985, witnessed the rise of an actress who shot to stardom overnight with just one film. However, her career took a sudden downturn because of one single mistake. After this, his journey in Bollywood ended.

She is none other than Mandakini, today, we will talk about her life and struggles in the industry. When Mandakini first arrived in Mumbai to make her mark in the world of cinema, she faced rejection. Initially, she was turned down three times. Among those who rejected her was Kumar Gaurav, who had achieved stardom with his debut film.

According to reports, when Raj Kapoor saw Mandakini for the first time, he had made up his mind that he would make her the heroine of his film. She was only 22 years old at that time. Impressed by her beauty, he featured her in Ram Teri Ganga Maili as the lead actress.

He then renamed her from Yasmin to Mandakini and chose her to play the role of Ganga in his blockbuster film Ram Teri Ganga Maili, released in 1985. Mandakini's bold character in the movie, particularly in the infamous waterfall scene, sparked controversy at the time. Despite the controversies, the film received numerous awards.

Mandakini became an overnight star after Ram Teri Ganga Maili, receiving many film offers. However, her career took a drastic turn when she was rumoured to be in a relationship with underworld figure Dawood Ibrahim, a claim she denied. This led to the downfall of her career.

After her exit from Bollywood, Mandakini married Dr. Kagyur T. Rinpoche Thakur, a former Buddhist monk, and embraced Buddhism herself. Together, they have a son named Rabbil and a daughter named Rabze Innaya.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.