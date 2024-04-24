Meet actress, who was rejected by directors, became overnight star after doing bold scenes, linked to underworld don, th

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet IAS officer, UN official, who quit services to enter Bollywood, won National Award, but debut film flopped, now...

Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani may soon launch affordable TVs, ACs and more under new brand, to be priced…

Meet 'glamour girl of Emergency', niece of one superstar, mother of another; was most hated, feared person in Delhi in..

Who is Kajal Jha, Noida scrap mafia Ravi Kana's girlfriend who has been arrested in Thailand?

Meet family that has no superstars, is still richest in Bollywood with net worth of Rs..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet IAS officer, UN official, who quit services to enter Bollywood, won National Award, but debut film flopped, now...

Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani may soon launch affordable TVs, ACs and more under new brand, to be priced…

Meet 'glamour girl of Emergency', niece of one superstar, mother of another; was most hated, feared person in Delhi in..

8 stunning images of star cluster by NASA

8 calcium rich foods ideal for vegans

6 ways stress affects your health

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan: Actors who de-aged for films before Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

Meet IAS officer, UN official, who quit services to enter Bollywood, won National Award, but debut film flopped, now...

Meet family that has no superstars, is still richest in Bollywood with net worth of Rs..

Priyanka Chopra’s most profitable film made Rs 253 crore; it’s not Don 2, Bajirao Mastani, Barfi, or Mary Kom

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actress, who was rejected by directors, became overnight star after doing bold scenes, linked to underworld don, th

When Mandakini first arrived in Mumbai to make her mark in the world of cinema, she faced rejection.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Apr 24, 2024, 11:14 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
Mandakini
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bollywood stars, in 1985, witnessed the rise of an actress who shot to stardom overnight with just one film. However, her career took a sudden downturn because of one single mistake. After this, his journey in Bollywood ended.

She is none other than Mandakini, today, we will talk about her life and struggles in the industry. When Mandakini first arrived in Mumbai to make her mark in the world of cinema, she faced rejection. Initially, she was turned down three times. Among those who rejected her was Kumar Gaurav, who had achieved stardom with his debut film. 

According to reports, when Raj Kapoor saw Mandakini for the first time, he had made up his mind that he would make her the heroine of his film. She was only 22 years old at that time. Impressed by her beauty, he featured her in Ram Teri Ganga Maili as the lead actress.

He then renamed her from Yasmin to Mandakini and chose her to play the role of Ganga in his blockbuster film Ram Teri Ganga Maili, released in 1985. Mandakini's bold character in the movie, particularly in the infamous waterfall scene, sparked controversy at the time. Despite the controversies, the film received numerous awards.

Mandakini became an overnight star after Ram Teri Ganga Maili, receiving many film offers. However, her career took a drastic turn when she was rumoured to be in a relationship with underworld figure Dawood Ibrahim, a claim she denied. This led to the downfall of her career.

After her exit from Bollywood, Mandakini married Dr. Kagyur T. Rinpoche Thakur, a former Buddhist monk, and embraced Buddhism herself. Together, they have a son named Rabbil and a daughter named Rabze Innaya.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani led Reliance marks Rs 306000 crore milestone, got Rs 766270000000 from…

Vicky Kaushal's first look as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj from Chhava set leaked, fans call him 'true chameleon'

Ghazipur landfill fire: Locals grapple with breathing issues, eye and throat irritation; watch video

Inside details of Rs 592 crore venue where Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will marry

IPL 2024: Marcus Stoinis' century power LSG to 6-wicket win over CSK

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan: Actors who de-aged for films before Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement