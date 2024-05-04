Meet actress who quit films for studies, became doctor, refused Rs 2-cr fairness ad, now star of Bollywood's biggest...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV Show: Why Rahul Gandhi chose Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat over Amethi

Varuthini Ekadashi 2024: Know date, timings, rituals and significance

Meryl Streep to receive honorary Palme d'or at Cannes 2024, says it is 'humbling and thrilling in equal part'

IPL 2024: Venkatesh Iyer, Mitchell Starc power Kolkata Knight Riders to 24-run win over Mumbai Indians

Shah Rukh Khan did not abuse at Wankhede during 2012 IPL, claims KKR official, responded to Suhana being called...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Will People Of Raebareli Accept Rahul Gandhi ? | Lok Sabha Election 2024 | Congress | BJP | Amethi

MI vs KKR Highlights: Kolkata Knight Riders Defeat Mumbai Indians In Their Home After 12 Years

DNA TV Show: Why Rahul Gandhi chose Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat over Amethi

Benefits of rubbing ice cubes on face

10 foods to boost brain function

7 summer beverages that can dehydrate your body

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

Will People Of Raebareli Accept Rahul Gandhi ? | Lok Sabha Election 2024 | Congress | BJP | Amethi

MI vs KKR Highlights: Kolkata Knight Riders Defeat Mumbai Indians In Their Home After 12 Years

Dubai Rain: Heavy Rain Again In Dubai, Flood-Like Conditions, Offices & Schools Closed |Dubai Floods

Meryl Streep to receive honorary Palme d'or at Cannes 2024, says it is 'humbling and thrilling in equal part'

Shah Rukh Khan did not abuse at Wankhede during 2012 IPL, claims KKR official, responded to Suhana being called...

Bobby Deol's biggest flop was made to relaunch career, backed by Dharmendra, pulled down from theatres, earned only...

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Meet actress who quit films for studies, became doctor, refused Rs 2-cr fairness ad, now star of Bollywood's biggest...

This actress quit films at 23 to become a doctor but returned to star in Bollywood's biggest film ever

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : May 04, 2024, 06:19 AM IST

article-main
The actress-turned-doctor
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming mythological epic Ramayan is being called the most ambitious Bollywood film ever, and certainly the biggest ever in terms of scale. As per reports, the two-part film is being mounted on a massive Rs 500 crore budget. While Ranbir Kapoor is playing Lord Rama in the film, south sensation Sai Pallavi has been signed as Sita. Pallavi is a known name in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam cinema even though she is relatively unknown to Hindi audiences. But Ramayan may change that. Pallavi’s journey to stardom has been an unusual one.

When Sai Pallavi quit films for studies

Born in Coimbatore in 1992, Pallavi began working in her early 20s, appearing as an uncredited extra in a number of films. This was around the time that she was completing her higher studies. In 2015, she made her major acting debut with Premam, a box office success. However, then she paused her fledgling career to complete her medical degree from Tbilisi in Georgia. She returned to India the following year having become a qualified doctor. Pallavi then resumed her acting career.

Sai Pallavi’s box office and critical success

From 2016 onwards, Pallavi earned considerable praise for her work in films like Kali, Maari 2, Athiran, Love Story, and Shyam Singha Roy. For the 2022 release Gargi, she won various Best Actress awards.  Love Story brought her commercial success as well, earning Rs 60 crore at the box office.

When Sai Pallavi refused a Rs 2-crore deal for fairness cream

Pallavi has always been known for her dusky complexion. In 2019, as per reports, she was approached for an endorsement deal for a skin whitening cream. Indian Express reported that the actress turned the offer down despite being offered as much as Rs 2 crore for the ad. In 2024, while explaining her rationale, the actress said at an event, “When I was in school and college I grew up with friends who would look at a girl with a darker boyfriend and say, aye you can do better. You are way out of his league. And when you see a guy with a girl who is a little darker you end up saying I think there is something else, what does this guy see in this girl.”

Sai Pallavi’s upcoming films

Pallavi will be first seen in the Tamil film Amaran in 2024. The film stars Sivakarthikeyan. This will be followed by the Telugu film Thandel. In 2025, the actress will make her Bollywood debut opposite Aamir Khan’s son Junaid in a yet-untitled film. And then, there is Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil among others.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Makarand Deshpande says his scenes were cut in SS Rajamouli’s RRR: ‘It became difficult for…’

IPL 2024: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's last ball wicket power SRH to 1-run win against RR

RCB vs GT IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Suspense continues over Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi's candidatures from Raebareli and Amethi, final decision today

Delhi liquor policy case: HC to hear Manish Sisodia's bail pleas today

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement