Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

ICSE, ISC Result 2024: CISCE Class 10, 12 results DECLARED at cisce.org, direct link here

Meet India's highest paid director, charges 30 times more than his stars; not Hirani, Rohit Shetty, Atlee, Karan Johar

Indian government issues warning for Google users, sensitive information can be leaked if…

Prajwal Revanna Sex Scandal Case: Several women left home amid fear after clips surfaced, claims report

Meet man who studied at IIT, IIM, started his own company, now serving 20-year jail term for…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

ICSE, ISC Result 2024: CISCE Class 10, 12 results DECLARED at cisce.org, direct link here

Meet India's highest paid director, charges 30 times more than his stars; not Hirani, Rohit Shetty, Atlee, Karan Johar

Indian government issues warning for Google users, sensitive information can be leaked if…

TV stars who are more popular than Bollywood actors

10 anti-aging foods to look younger

7 lesser-known UNESCO heritage sites

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Delhi Bomb Scare: Unattended Bag Found At Connaught Place Following Delhi School Bomb Threats

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Arvinder Singh Lovely Joins BJP Days After Quitting As Delhi Congress Chief

RCB Vs GT Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defeat Gujarat Titans By 4 Wickets | IPL 2024

Meet India's highest paid director, charges 30 times more than his stars; not Hirani, Rohit Shetty, Atlee, Karan Johar

Kapoor family's forgotten hero, highest paid actor, gave more hits than Raj Kapoor, Ranbir, never called star because...

This singer ran away from home at 14, lived with monks, attempted suicide, slept on roads, now earns Rs 10 lakh per song

HomeEducation

Education

ICSE, ISC Result 2024: CISCE Class 10, 12 results DECLARED at cisce.org, direct link here

CISCE ISC ICSE Result 2024 declared: Students can check their results at the official website — cisce.org, results.cisce.org.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : May 06, 2024, 11:01 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

CISCE ISC ICSE Result 2024: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations has declared the results of ISC (Class 12) and ICSE (Class 10) exams today. Students can check their results at the official website — cisce.org, results.cisce.org.

The ICSE exams for Class 10 were conducted from February 21 to March 28, 2024, while the ISC exams for Class 12 were held from February 12 to April 3, 2024. According to the official notification, on May 6 at 11 a.m., the board will host a press conference to declare the results of classes 10 and 12. Students can download their results as soon as they are released by visiting the official website, results.cisce.org or cisce.org.

How to check ICSE, ISC results 2024

  • Visit the council's website, cisce.org or results.cisce.org.
  • Choose the ICSE or ISC result link, depending on your requirements.
  • Input your Unique ID, Index Number, and the security code displayed on the screen.
  • Log in to view and check your board exam result.

Two papers for the CISCE final exams this year have been postponed due to controversy. Due to "unavoidable circumstances," the ISC Chemistry paper that was originally scheduled on February 26 has been rescheduled for March 21. The Class 12 Psychology exam was then rescheduled after it was discovered that a question paper packet was missing from one exam centre. The exam was scheduled for March 27 but ended up taking place on April 4.

CISCE ISC ICSE Result 2024: Direct link

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Weather update: IMD predicts rainfall, thunderstorms in several states this week; check full forecast

PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings

Bernard Hill, Titanic, The Lord of the Rings actor, passes away at 79

Aamir Khan refused to play this Indian freedom fighter on screen, his replacement won National Award for Best Actor

Meet girl, an Indian genius, who built Rs 100 crore startup at age 16, her business is…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement