ICSE, ISC Result 2024: CISCE Class 10, 12 results DECLARED at cisce.org, direct link here

CISCE ISC ICSE Result 2024 declared: Students can check their results at the official website — cisce.org, results.cisce.org.

CISCE ISC ICSE Result 2024: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations has declared the results of ISC (Class 12) and ICSE (Class 10) exams today. Students can check their results at the official website — cisce.org, results.cisce.org.

The ICSE exams for Class 10 were conducted from February 21 to March 28, 2024, while the ISC exams for Class 12 were held from February 12 to April 3, 2024. According to the official notification, on May 6 at 11 a.m., the board will host a press conference to declare the results of classes 10 and 12. Students can download their results as soon as they are released by visiting the official website, results.cisce.org or cisce.org.

How to check ICSE, ISC results 2024

Visit the council's website, cisce.org or results.cisce.org.

Choose the ICSE or ISC result link, depending on your requirements.

Input your Unique ID, Index Number, and the security code displayed on the screen.

Log in to view and check your board exam result.

Two papers for the CISCE final exams this year have been postponed due to controversy. Due to "unavoidable circumstances," the ISC Chemistry paper that was originally scheduled on February 26 has been rescheduled for March 21. The Class 12 Psychology exam was then rescheduled after it was discovered that a question paper packet was missing from one exam centre. The exam was scheduled for March 27 but ended up taking place on April 4.

CISCE ISC ICSE Result 2024: Direct link