DC vs MI IPL 2024 Highlights: Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 10 runs

Follow highlights from match 43 of TATA IPL 2024 between DC and MI here.
Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals will face off against Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians in match number 43 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
Delhi Capitals have secured four wins out of their nine games, placing them at sixth in the points table. They still have a chance to qualify for the playoffs, but they will need to perform well in the remaining matches.
On the other hand, Mumbai Indians, known for their slow starts, are currently in eighth place in the points table. They will be eager to turn their season around and start winning games to climb up the rankings.
Rasikh returns with a wide, then a wide for height. David singles to long-on. Tilak misses a scoop off a full toss. A single off an excellent yorker. David hits to deep square-leg for one. Tilak to long-on again. David gets a leading edge off another yorker for one.
Axar continues. Dar replaces Kushagra. Tilak starts with a single. Hardik takes one to deep point. Tilak's reverse-sweep yields just one. Four more singles. Tilak ends the lull with a six over midwicket. Another boundary off the reverse-sweep to finish. MI needs 14.3 runs per over now.
Kuldeep Yadav enters the attack. Tilak flicks one off the back foot for a single. Four singles off the first four balls, Kuldeep maintaining a tight length. An off-side wide follows. Tilak flicks one down leg-side for another single. Hardik punches to long-off for one more to end the over.
Mukesh Kumar into the attack. OUT! First-ball wicket. Kishan steps out looking to clear the infield on the off-side but ends up slicing it to the mid-off fielder. The bat also turned in his hand. Width outside off and slapped straight to cover by Suryakumar. FOUR! This is a loosener, angling down leg-side, and Suryakumar pulls this away to the fine-leg boundary behind him. That’s 50 for MI in 4.5 overs. FOUR! Scooped over point by Suryakumar for another boundary, off the last ball of
Kishan and Rohit open with a single and a wide from Lizaad Williams' debut over. Rohit survives a close call with a bouncer. An interruption as a kite lands on the field. Williams oversteps for a free hit, but Rohit can't capitalize. A boundary from extras adds to Mumbai's total. A couple of runs off the last ball concludes the over with 12 runs on the board.
Third over for Piyush Chawla. The experienced leggie has been hard to get away with so far. He starts with a dot ball against Pant. The DC skipper tucks one to long on to get off the strike. Shai Hope decides to take Chawla on. Pitched up outside the off stump. Hope launches it over long on for his first six of the day.
Short from Luke Wood to start off. Clattered for a couple of runs by Porel. Short again from Wood. This time Porel uses his guile. Guides it over short third man for a four. Another short ball from Wood. This time Porel can’t get it away. Strikes him on the arm. Break in play as Porel gets treated. He is back and the game continues.
Half tracker from Hardik and JFM slogs it away for a four. Another one in the slot. This time the timing is better. SIX!! Short from Hardik and JFM misses it completely. Hardik cramps him with a rising one. JFM somehow manages to move away from the stumps before playing a lofted drive for a four. He has one more shot in him. Carts one over mid wicket.
Hardik brings in Bumrah early. A slow ball to kick off, but JFM reads it well and sends it over long-on for a six. Next is a front-foot no-ball, granting DC a free hit. JFM capitalizes with a four off the fuller delivery. A single rotates the strike, bringing Porel into action. An extra wide adds to DC's tally.
Jake Fraser-McGurk ignites DC's innings with a fiery start. Luke Wood pitches it over, and JFM seizes the opportunity, flicking it off the pads for a boundary. He follows it up with another four, hitting straight back. Wood goes full again, lofting it over mid-wicket for a six!
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Jake Fraser-McGurk, Kumar Kushagra, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Lizaad Williams, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Piyush Chawla, Luke Wood, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara
Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to bowl first
Hardik Pandya: We're going to bowl first. The ground is small. It's better to bat second on a smaller ground. Every game is a new game, we make sure we are not out. We keep fighting and keep coming hard in each game. The mood is fine, happy chats, all is well. You should not really focus on what has happened in the past. Anyone can beat anyone. Our goal is to play our brand of cricket and put our best foot forward. Only one change.
Rishabh Pant: We were looking to bat first. I think it will get slower in the second innings. It has been amazing, we're getting the kind of wickets we want. As a team we have to play well and we have been. This is something we talked about - how to control the innings. Bowling with the new ball and bowling at the death is difficult, one over here or there is making all the differencec.
