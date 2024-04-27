DC vs MI IPL 2024 Highlights: Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 10 runs

Follow highlights from match 43 of TATA IPL 2024 between DC and MI here.

Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals will face off against Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians in match number 43 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Delhi Capitals have secured four wins out of their nine games, placing them at sixth in the points table. They still have a chance to qualify for the playoffs, but they will need to perform well in the remaining matches.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians, known for their slow starts, are currently in eighth place in the points table. They will be eager to turn their season around and start winning games to climb up the rankings.