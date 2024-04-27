Twitter
Cricket

DC vs MI IPL 2024 Highlights: Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 10 runs

Follow highlights from match 43 of TATA IPL 2024 between DC and MI here.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 27, 2024, 07:41 PM IST

DC vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score
Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals will face off against Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians in match number 43 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Delhi Capitals have secured four wins out of their nine games, placing them at sixth in the points table. They still have a chance to qualify for the playoffs, but they will need to perform well in the remaining matches. 

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians, known for their slow starts, are currently in eighth place in the points table. They will be eager to turn their season around and start winning games to climb up the rankings.

LIVE BLOG

  • 27 Apr 2024, 07:00 PM

    DC vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: MI 194/5 in 17 overs

    Rasikh returns with a wide, then a wide for height. David singles to long-on. Tilak misses a scoop off a full toss. A single off an excellent yorker. David hits to deep square-leg for one. Tilak to long-on again. David gets a leading edge off another yorker for one.

  • 27 Apr 2024, 06:42 PM

    DC vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: MI 152/5 in 14 overs

    A single behind point, another to deep third. Tilak hits one to deep point. Then, David smashes a six over midwicket.

  • 27 Apr 2024, 06:26 PM

    DC vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: MI 115/3 in 10 overs

    Axar continues. Dar replaces Kushagra. Tilak starts with a single. Hardik takes one to deep point. Tilak's reverse-sweep yields just one. Four more singles. Tilak ends the lull with a six over midwicket. Another boundary off the reverse-sweep to finish. MI needs 14.3 runs per over now.

  • 27 Apr 2024, 06:24 PM

    DC vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: MI 72/3 in 7 overs

    Kuldeep Yadav enters the attack. Tilak flicks one off the back foot for a single. Four singles off the first four balls, Kuldeep maintaining a tight length. An off-side wide follows. Tilak flicks one down leg-side for another single. Hardik punches to long-off for one more to end the over.

  • 27 Apr 2024, 05:53 PM

    DC vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: MI 54/2 in 5 overs

    Mukesh Kumar into the attack. OUT! First-ball wicket. Kishan steps out looking to clear the infield on the off-side but ends up slicing it to the mid-off fielder. The bat also turned in his hand. Width outside off and slapped straight to cover by Suryakumar. FOUR! This is a loosener, angling down leg-side, and Suryakumar pulls this away to the fine-leg boundary behind him. That’s 50 for MI in 4.5 overs. FOUR! Scooped over point by Suryakumar for another boundary, off the last ball of 

  • 27 Apr 2024, 05:49 PM

    DC vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: MI 29/0 in 2 overs

    Just a couple off the first two balls. Kishan flicks a yorker for a boundary through midwicket. A lucky thick edge yields another four, running wide of Pant.

  • 27 Apr 2024, 05:10 PM

    DC vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: MI 12/0 in 1 over

    Kishan and Rohit open with a single and a wide from Lizaad Williams' debut over. Rohit survives a close call with a bouncer. An interruption as a kite lands on the field. Williams oversteps for a free hit, but Rohit can't capitalize. A boundary from extras adds to Mumbai's total. A couple of runs off the last ball concludes the over with 12 runs on the board.

  • 27 Apr 2024, 04:39 PM

    DC vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: DC 207/3 in 17 overs

    Thushara with his third over. Low full toss to start with. Driven exquisitely by Stubbs for a four. That brings up the 200. Three singles follow. Short from Thushara. Pant can’t nail the pull. Another single

  • 27 Apr 2024, 04:38 PM

    DC vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: DC 166/2 in 13 overs

    Thushara returns. Pant starts with a four, flicking one off his pads. Then, he flicks another one for a six. Thushara ends with a dot ball.

  • 27 Apr 2024, 04:23 PM

    DC vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: DC 138/2 in 11 overs

    Third over for Piyush Chawla. The experienced leggie has been hard to get away with so far. He starts with a dot ball against Pant. The DC skipper tucks one to long on to get off the strike. Shai Hope decides to take Chawla on. Pitched up outside the off stump. Hope launches it over long on for his first six of the day.  

     

  • 27 Apr 2024, 04:06 PM

    DC vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: DC 124/1 in 9 overs

    Short from Luke Wood to start off. Clattered for a couple of runs by Porel. Short again from Wood. This time Porel uses his guile. Guides it over short third man for a four. Another short ball from Wood. This time Porel can’t get it away. Strikes him on the arm. Break in play as Porel gets treated. He is back and the game continues. 

  • 27 Apr 2024, 03:58 PM

    DC vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: DC 92/0 in 6 overs

    Last over of the PowerPlay. Bumrah with the ball. Porel gets a double to keep the scoreboard ticking. Bumrah manages to keep JFM away from the strike with a string of slow balls. Just three off the over. 

  • 27 Apr 2024, 03:42 PM

    DC vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: DC 89/0 in 5 overs

     Half tracker from Hardik and JFM slogs it away for a four. Another one in the slot. This time the timing is better. SIX!! Short from Hardik and JFM misses it completely. Hardik cramps him with a rising one. JFM somehow manages to move away from the stumps before playing a lofted drive for a four. He has one more shot in him. Carts one over mid wicket. 

  • 27 Apr 2024, 03:36 PM

    DC vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: DC 37/0 in 2 overs

    Hardik brings in Bumrah early. A slow ball to kick off, but JFM reads it well and sends it over long-on for a six. Next is a front-foot no-ball, granting DC a free hit. JFM capitalizes with a four off the fuller delivery. A single rotates the strike, bringing Porel into action. An extra wide adds to DC's tally.

  • 27 Apr 2024, 03:12 PM

    DC vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: DC 19/0 in 1 over

    Jake Fraser-McGurk ignites DC's innings with a fiery start. Luke Wood pitches it over, and JFM seizes the opportunity, flicking it off the pads for a boundary. He follows it up with another four, hitting straight back. Wood goes full again, lofting it over mid-wicket for a six!

  • 27 Apr 2024, 03:09 PM

    DC vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Impact substitutes for both the teams

    Delhi Capitals Impact Subs: Rasikh Dar Salam, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Ricky Bhui, Sumit Kumar

    Mumbai Indians Impact Subs: Suryakumar Yadav, Naman Dhir, Shams Mulani, Dewald Brevis, Kumar Kartikeya

  • 27 Apr 2024, 03:04 PM

    DC vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Teams

    Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Jake Fraser-McGurk, Kumar Kushagra, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Lizaad Williams, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed

    Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Piyush Chawla, Luke Wood, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara

     

  • 27 Apr 2024, 02:46 PM

    DC vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Toss

    Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to bowl first

    Hardik Pandya: We're going to bowl first. The ground is small. It's better to bat second on a smaller ground. Every game is a new game, we make sure we are not out. We keep fighting and keep coming hard in each game. The mood is fine, happy chats, all is well. You should not really focus on what has happened in the past. Anyone can beat anyone. Our goal is to play our brand of cricket and put our best foot forward. Only one change.

    Rishabh Pant: We were looking to bat first. I think it will get slower in the second innings. It has been amazing, we're getting the kind of wickets we want. As a team we have to play well and we have been. This is something we talked about - how to control the innings. Bowling with the new ball and bowling at the death is difficult, one over here or there is making all the differencec.

  • 27 Apr 2024, 02:45 PM

    DC vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Head to head in IPL

    Matches played: 34

    Mumbai Indians won: 19

    Delhi Capitals won: 15

    Last result: Mumbai Indians won by 29 runs (Mumbai, 2024)

    Last 5 results: MI won - 3; DC won - 2

  • 27 Apr 2024, 01:16 PM

    DC vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Rohit look to go past Kohli!

    Rohit Sharma has 1026 runs against DC in the IPL. He only needs five more to go past Virat Kohli's record for most runs against the franchise. Can he do it today?

  • 26 Apr 2024, 10:13 PM

    DC vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Squads

    Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Axar Patel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Lalit Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Rasikh Dar Salam, Sumit Kumar, Kumar Kushagra, David Warner, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara, Jhye Richardson, Ricky Bhui, Lizaad Williams, Ishant Sharma, Gulbadin Naib

    Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Mohammad Nabi, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara, Akash Madhwal, Naman Dhir, Shams Mulani, Dewald Brevis, Romario Shepherd, Shreyas Gopal, Kumar Kartikeya, Luke Wood, Harvik Desai, Arjun Tendulkar, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Kwena Maphaka

  • 26 Apr 2024, 10:12 PM

    DC vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2024 clash between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians from Delhi. Stay tuned for latest updates.

