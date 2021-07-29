Bride surprised to see bed of flowers, asks 'soyenge kaha pe', WATCH viral video

Wedding is once-in-a-lifetime celebration that people have always dreamt of. A beautiful start can lead to a beautiful life and to ensure that beauty, people decorate bride and groom’s room for their beautiful start. No wedding is complete without decoration, as it can turn a special moment into the magical one.

Social media is full of such wedding videos these days. Now, a video of a bride entering the room is going viral on the internet. However, the bride’s reaction on seeing the bed covered with flowers is not to be missed.

In the viral video, a bride in her wedding finery is seen entering the room. As the bride enters the room, she is surprised to see the room beautifully decorated, especially the bed adorned with rose petals.

On seeing this, bride says, “Hum soyenge khapar (where will we sleep).” Very next moment, the groom is also seen in the video with the caption, “Mere efforts nahi dikhte inhe (she can’t see my efforts).”

The clip has been shared by dulhaniya, on Instagram page. The video has garnered over 7 lakh views and 38,325 likes. Netizens loved bride’s reaction and congratulated the couple with funny emojis.

One user wrote, “Hope for love, pray for love, wish for love, dream for love…but don’t put your life on hold waiting for love.” Another user said, “even I was thinking the same.” While one commented, “Question is genuinely asked. We should respect her instead of laughing.”