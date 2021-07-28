Dulhan Dhuaan Dhuaan: Bride makes rings of smoke in front of guests, WATCH viral video

Times have changed and so has how people think about certain things. But when it comes to customs and rituals, we are still bound by same old limitations.

Now, a wedding video has gone viral on social media but netizens are not too impressed with the bride.

After all the wedding rituals were complete, the bride and groom sat with close relatives to enjoy the wedding feast. Usually, bride and groom feed each other with their own hands. But here, this video has a different story to tell. Here, the bride is seen smoking and making rings of smoke.

This has left a section of netizens fuming. Check out the video for yourself:

The bride puts something to eat in her mouth and smoke starts coming out of her mouth. Actually, she is not smoking, but the video has been edited in such a way that, the food being served looks too hot or the chillies getting hot. We also notice the groom nudging her when she blew out a cloud of smoke.

Criticism on social media

This video of the bride and groom has been shared on Instagram. However, users have not really liked the video and written some nasty comments as well. At the same time, some people who found the video funny.