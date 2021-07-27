Bhabhi ka bindaas dance! Sister-in-law dances on famous Bollywood song at devar's wedding - WATCH viral video

Social media these days is a treasure trove of viral Indian wedding videos. One of the most beautiful relationships that exist in an Indian family is that shared by a bhabhi (sister-in-law) and devar (brother-in-law). Devar (brother-in-law) is a bhabhi's (sister-in-law) first friend in a new home.

A new video is now going viral on social media in which a bhabhi can be seen dancing her heart out at her devar's baraat, clearly excited to take her devrani (sister-in-law) home.

In the video, the bride and groom can be seen sitting on a majestic chariot while the groom's sister-in-law is in front of them, on the road, taking the newlyweds home.

The groom's bhabhi can be seen dancing on 'Aai Hai Shubh Ghadi, Aaj Bani Main Badi' from the famous Bollywood film 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' starring Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit.

The video was shared by Dinesh Deshmukh on Instagram and currently has more than 95,000 likes on it. The video has so far been watched by more than 50 lakh people. Hundreds of people have also commented on the same using fire and heart emojis. In the video itself, as the bhabhi was dancing, one of the female relatives of the house could be seen coming into the frame and blessing her.

