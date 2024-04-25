JEE Main Results 2024 declared at jeemain.nta.ac.in; check details

National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the engineering entrance exam JEE-Main. Students can check their results on the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in. They will need to provide their application number, password, and security pin in order to view their results.

How to check JEE Main results:

• Go to the official JEE Main website: jeemain.nta.ac.in.

• On the homepage, search for the 'JEE Main 2024 Result link'.

• Click on the result link.

• Fill in your credentials, including application number and password.

• The JEE Main Session 2 result will be on the screen.

• Download and print out the result for later.

