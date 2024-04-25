Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

JEE Main Results 2024 declared at jeemain.nta.ac.in; check details

DNA TV Show: Maoists in Kerala's Wayanad call for boycott of Lok Sabha elections

Heatwave: Severe signs and symptoms of heat stroke you shouldn't ignore

Amitabh Bachchan begins Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 shoot, reveals working 8 hours without break, shares pics

IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel shine as Delhi Capitals beat Gujarat Titans by 4 runs

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

JEE Main Results 2024 declared at jeemain.nta.ac.in; check details

DNA TV Show: Maoists in Kerala's Wayanad call for boycott of Lok Sabha elections

Heatwave: Severe signs and symptoms of heat stroke you shouldn't ignore

Weight Loss: Vegan foods to boost metabolism and shed fat

9 animals with unique parenting styles

Vitamin C-rich drinks to boost immunity in summer

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan: Actors who de-aged for films before Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

Amitabh Bachchan begins Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 shoot, reveals working 8 hours without break, shares pics

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

Jimmy Shergill talks about web series Ranneeti, discusses why Hrithik Roshan's Fighter failed: 'You can't mess around'

HomeEducation

Education

JEE Main Results 2024 declared at jeemain.nta.ac.in; check details

JEE Main Results 2024: Students will need to provide their application number, password, and security pin in order to view their results.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Apr 25, 2024, 12:09 AM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the engineering entrance exam JEE-Main. Students can check their results on the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in. They will need to provide their application number, password, and security pin in order to view their results.

How to check JEE Main results:
    • Go to the official JEE Main website: jeemain.nta.ac.in.
    • On the homepage, search for the 'JEE Main 2024 Result link'.
    • Click on the result link.
    • Fill in your credentials, including application number and password.
    • The JEE Main Session 2 result will be on the screen.
    • Download and print out the result for later. 

READ | Weather update: IMD issues red alert for severe heatwave in many states, rain likely in some states; check full forecast

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Man man who founded 10 famous brands, built Rs 10000 crore company, he is from...

Vishal Bhardwaj says he both hated and enjoyed Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal: 'People still want...'

Salman Khan firing case: Mumbai Police recovers two pistols, 4 magazines, and bullets from...

Who is Sam Pitroda, Congress leader whose remarks on inheritance tax trigger row?

Jodhpur Rajasthan Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check important dates, key candidates, past result and more

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan: Actors who de-aged for films before Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement