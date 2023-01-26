Nikki Tamboli brutally trolled for posing in bikini, netizens say 'lagta hai didi ko kaam milna band hogaya hai'

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli recently dropped a sizzling hot video in a bikini and flaunted her sexy curves. Needless to say, the actress looks absolutely amazing in the clip. The video of her went viral on social media.

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani reshared the video on Instagram. However, Nikki got brutally trolled for posing in bikini. One of the social media users commented, “Industry m Kaam bdaaa bda mile esliy kya kya krna pdta h logo ko !” The second one said, “Kya hua koye role ne mil raha. (what happen? You are not getting any role?”

The third person wrote, “Lgta hai didi ko kaam milna band hogaya hai isiliye ab ye sb shuru kardiya tambola ne (it seems she is not getting work, this is why Tamboli started doing all this.” The fourth one said, “Ye sab dikhane se Bollywood industry main kaam nahi milega...uske liye talent hona chaiye ( you will not get work by showing all this, to get work, you need talent).”

Earlier, a Delhi Police team took two actresses inside the Tihar jail to "recreate" their alleged meeting with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar as part of a probe into a Rs 200-crore extortion case, officials said. The police said ever since Chandrasherkar has been jailed, the prison had become a hub of illegal activities that he carried out with the help of jail officials.

The team of Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing took actresses Nikki Tamboli and Sofia Singh to the Tihar's central jail number one to "recreate" their meetings with the 'conman' as part of the ongoing probe, a senior police officer said.

Chandrashekhar, who is currently in jail, is accused of cheating various people, including high-profile individuals such as former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh. The EOW has so far questioned Bollywood actors -- Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi along with former TV anchor Pinky Irani and stylist Leepakshi Ellawadi, officials said.

