Pathaan: KRK says 'I was wrong' and Shah Rukh Khan was 100% right, reveals why

After Pathaan earned more than Rs 100 crore on Day 1, KRK said that he was wrong while Shah Rukh Khan was 100% right.

On Thursday, KRK took to Twitter and said that he was wrong and Shah Rukh was 100 percent right as he was asking SRK to change the title of the film. Pathaan has managed to earn more than Rs 100 crore worldwide on day 1.

KRK who suggested changing the name of the film earlier now said he was wrong. He mentioned that protests against the film name actually promoted SRK-starrer. KRK tweeted, “Today I do agree that I was wrong, if I was asking Shahrukh Khan to change his film name #Pathaan! And #SRK was 100% correct to keep the name Pathaan. If the name of the film was not Pathaan, then there would not have been so much protest, there would not have been so much promotion and the film would not have been such a big hit.”

Today I do agree that I was wrong, if I was asking Shahrukh Khan to change his film name #Pathaan! And #SRK was 100% correct to keep name Pathaan. अगर film का नाम पठान ना होता, तो इतना विरोध ना होता, इतना परमोशन ना होता और film इतनी बड़ी हिट ना होती. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 26, 2023

Earlier on December 25, KRK said that only Kartik Aaryan can save Bollywood. He tweeted, “Bollywood is in big problem right now. @Varun_dvn has become web series actor. vickykaushal09 has become #OTT actor. #RanveerSingh’s career is over. John is totally finished. Flopster Shahid asks ₹50Cr fees. Khans are also finished. Only Kartik is the hope of Bollywood now.”

On January 2, KRK wrote, “Today #PathaanTrailer didn’t release and it’s proof that whatever I said few days ago that is truth. @iamsrk has decided to change the title #Pathaan! I said on the day of the announcement that this title is wrong. But SRK refused to listen to me. Finally, he is forced to listen to me.”

Today #PathaanTrailer didn’t release and it’s proof that whatever I said few days ago that is truth. @iamsrk has decided to change the title #Pathaan! I said on the day of announcement that this title is wrong. But SRK refused to listen to me. Finally he is forced to listen to me — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 2, 2023

Meanwhile, Filmmaker Karan Johar, on Thursday, took to Instagram and showered praises after Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone’s film earned Rs 100 crore. Pathaan has become the biggest Bollywood opener ever after earning Rs 57 crore in the country while Rs 100 crore worldwide on day 1.

Karan Johar shared the poster of Pathaan and said, “Hits beyond a century!!! ₹100 crore and above in one day! GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) mega star SRK, visionary and legendary YRF and Adi (Aditya Chopra)… Sid (Siddharth Anand), Deepika, John!!! Wow." Karan added a series of firecracker emojis to the note. He further wrote, "Love forever trumps hate! Mark this date...”

Read|KRK says Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham are 'finished', their fans respond: 'Pathaan aane de'