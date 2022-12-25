KRK says Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham are 'finished', their fans respond: 'Pathaan aane de'

Credit: Shah Rukh Khan-KRK/Instagram

Self-proclaimed film analyst KRK, on Sunday, took to Twitter and said that Cirkus star Ranveer Singh’s career is over now. He also took a dig at Shahid Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, and Vicky Kaushal.

In his tweet, KRK also mentioned said that Bollywood is in a big problem right now and only Kartik Aaryan can save the industry. He tweeted, “Bollywood is in big problem right now. @Varun_dvn has become web series actor. @vickykaushal09 has become #OTT actor. #RanveerSingh’s career is over. John is totally finished. Flopster Shahid asks ₹50Cr fees. Khans are also finished. Only Kartik is the hope of Bollywood now.”

Bollywood is in big problem right now. @Varun_dvn has become web series actor. @vickykaushal09 has become #OTT actor. #RanveerSingh’s career is over. John is totally finished. Flopster Shahid asks ₹50Cr fees. Khans are also finished. Only Kartik is the hope of Bollywood now. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) December 25, 2022

Netizens reacted to his tweet, one of them wrote, “Simple, they should reduce their fees, so that it's according to their stardom & pull at BO. At the same time, producers could invest more in good directors & writers, & spend on overall production costs. Once, Bollywood is back, they can increase fees slowly. It's the only way.”

The second one said, “But @vickykaushal09 is different from this bunch, he is the only young actor in Bollywood who can slip into any role with ease. like Fahadh, Vijay sethupathi. In one movie, hero, villain in another, and a character actor in another. That's why he gets so many movies & diverse roles.”

The third one said, “It's right time you to come back and give super hits movies.” The fourth one said, “Pathaan ko aane de phir malum chalega kon kiska baap hai.” The third one said, “Ye kartik ko le dubega....,”the fourth one said, “You are right krk bhai, Bollywood has almost finished and Shahid Kapoor is a big super flop star.” Another one said, “No Only KRK can save the entire Bollywood entire bhakth mandali waiting for Deshdraohi Return.”

Earlier, KRK claimed that Karan Johar tried to commit suicide after the film Brahmastra starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy, and Amitabh Bachchan, suffered a huge ‘loss’.

On December 2, KRK tweeted, “According to sources, Sometimes ago, Karan Johar made a drama at his home for suicide coz of huge loss of #Brahmastra! Then Mukesh Ambani gave him ₹300Cr loan. Now Question is this, why Karan doesn’t tell to world clearly that he has become bankrupt coz of disaster #Brahmastra.”

