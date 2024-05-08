Twitter
CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2024: DigiLocker access codes out, know how to enable it

Schools will have to download the 6-digit DigiLocker access codes from their own DigiLocker accounts.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : May 08, 2024, 01:27 PM IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education will declare the results of the CBSE Class 10th, and 12th exams this month. Once released CBSE Result 2024 can be checked through the official websites -- cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in.

CBSE has provided 6-digit DigiLocker access codes to schools to let students access their academic documents. While schools will have to download the 6-digit DigiLocker access codes from their own DigiLocker accounts, students can then access their results and other official documents on DigiLocker once the results are out.

How to access CBSE Board results DigiLocker codes 2024?

Visit cbse.digitallocker.gov.in.
School Login: Enter the required credentials and select 'Login as School'.
Download Codes: Choose 'Download Access Code file' from the options.
For Class 10: Click on ‘Download Access Code for Class X’.
For Class 12: Click on ‘Download Access Code for Class XII’.
Once downloaded, schools can share the Access Codes with students

Here’s how to check CBSE Board Results 2024 using DigiLocker

Visit the website, results.digilocker.gov.in
On the homepage, select the 'Sign In' option.
A new page will open in front of you.
Fill in important details like CBSE roll number as username and six-digit PIN shared by the board.
Click on 'submit'.
The site would ask you to then reset your password and register to access your CBSE documents.
After registration, students can log in on digilocker.gov.in to check results and download their mark sheets once released. 

 

