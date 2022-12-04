Search icon
KRK claims Karan Johar tried to commit suicide after Brahmastra suffered loss, says 'drama at home...'

KRK said after Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's film Brahmastra suffered a huge loss, Karan Johar tried to commit suicide.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 04, 2022, 03:57 PM IST

Credit: Karan Johar-KRK/Instagram

Self-proclaimed film analyst KRK, in his recent tweet, claimed that Karan Johar tried to commit suicide after the film Brahmastra starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy, and Amitabh Bachchan, suffered a huge ‘loss’.

On December 2, KRK tweeted, “According to sources, Sometimes ago, Karan Johar made a drama at his home for suicide coz of huge loss of #Brahmastra! Then Mukesh Ambani gave him ₹300Cr loan. Now Question is this, why Karan doesn’t tell to world clearly that he has become bankrupt coz of disaster #Brahmastra.”

Netizens have also reacted to the tweet. One of them wrote, “Then how come they are going ahead with the sequel or the second part of #Brahmastra. If they didn't benefit from part1.” The second one stated, “Exactly that is the only point krk bas ye btade ki kyu bnara h #KaranJohar #Brahmastra ke flop hone ke bad bhi part 2 ?? Kyuu ?? Are dimaag me pathar fasa h kya ?? Jiska 400 cr ka ek movie me loss hua tumhare hisab se wo dubara utne hi budget me kyu bnaega dubara ?? Logic ?”

The third one mentioned, “Sir please make a separate video on these kinds of controversies. We enjoy your reviews more than movies.” The fourth person commented, “Krk uncle main ye man sakta hoon ki Ambani sahab ne karan ko 300cr sayad diye honge...lekin ye nhi mann sakta ki karan v suicide krne ki koshish kar sakta hai Waise Ye source kon hai jo har waqt har jagah par rhta haiii..”

The fifth one said, “Even baahubali 1 was loss to producer as production cost was very high, he had to recover in Bahubali 2 for profits,, For brahmastra the loss is mind boggling , as krk said , unless the sequel is a hit , Karan Johar will become full bankrupt.”

