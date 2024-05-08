IAS officers' salary: What are perks, allowances of civil servants?

As IAS officers climb the ranks and reach higher scales of the pay matrix, they may take on leadership roles within government departments or ministries.

Becoming an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer is a pinnacle achievement in India's job landscape, with the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination serving as the gateway to this prestigious role. However, cracking this exam is an arduous task.

Once an individual successfully clears the UPSC exam and assumes the position of an IAS officer, their career trajectory takes an upward trajectory. Initially serving as a sub-divisional magistrate during a probationary period, officers then progress to executive administrative roles such as district magistrate and collector, typically spanning several years. Following this tenure, officers may advance to oversee entire state administrative divisions as divisional commissioners.

In addition to the esteemed stature of the position, IAS officers enjoy a range of perks and benefits:

Salary:

Starting from Rs 50,000 and potentially rising to Rs 1,50,000, the salary structure for IAS officers includes various levels such as junior scale, senior time scale, and junior administrative grade.

Officers in selection grade, super time scale, and above super time scale brackets can earn between Rs 1,00,000 and Rs 2,00,000, while those in the apex scale and cabinet secretary grade may receive Rs 2,50,000.

Perks:

Accommodation: IAS officers are allocated bungalows or residential units based on their rank, pay scale, and seniority, with the size determined by the Central Public Works Department.

Transportation: Officers receive vehicles according to their rank and posting.

Security: While officers can possess licensed firearms like other citizens, the government provides three home guards and two bodyguards for them and their families.

Utilities: IAS officers benefit from free or highly subsidized electricity, water, gas, and phone connections.

Travel: During official or unofficial trips, officers enjoy subsidized accommodation in government guest houses or bungalows.

Leave: Officers with seven years of service can take study leaves for up to two years, with the government covering the cost of courses at foreign universities.

Retirement Benefits: IAS officers receive lifetime pensions and retirement benefits, ensuring financial security post-service.