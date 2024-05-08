IAS officers' salary: What are perks, allowances of civil servants?

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actor who sold house, land to save film, producers backed out, film beat Sholay's record, was houseful for 96 days

'How much black money have they received?': PM Modi questions Rahul Gandhi's 'sudden silence' on Adani, Ambani

CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2024: DigiLocker access codes out, know how to enable it

This tawaif, born in kotha, became Bollywood's first female composer, husband converted to Islam, daughter was superstar

Man turned WhatsApp group into Rs 6400 crore firm, even got Rs 1600 crore from Mukesh Ambani, but he is now…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actor who sold house, land to save film, producers backed out, film beat Sholay's record, was houseful for 96 days

'How much black money have they received?': PM Modi questions Rahul Gandhi's 'sudden silence' on Adani, Ambani

CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2024: DigiLocker access codes out, know how to enable it

8 best way to stop vaginal itching

5 actors who rejected Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan

9 films based on real-life terror attacks

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Delhi Bomb Scare: Unattended Bag Found At Connaught Place Following Delhi School Bomb Threats

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Arvinder Singh Lovely Joins BJP Days After Quitting As Delhi Congress Chief

RCB Vs GT Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defeat Gujarat Titans By 4 Wickets | IPL 2024

Meet actor who sold house, land to save film, producers backed out, film beat Sholay's record, was houseful for 96 days

Meet actress who made debut with a superstar, gave many flop films, then quit acting, now runs business worth Rs..

This tawaif, born in kotha, became Bollywood's first female composer, husband converted to Islam, daughter was superstar

HomeEducation

Education

IAS officers' salary: What are perks, allowances of civil servants?

As IAS officers climb the ranks and reach higher scales of the pay matrix, they may take on leadership roles within government departments or ministries.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : May 08, 2024, 12:33 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Becoming an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer is a pinnacle achievement in India's job landscape, with the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination serving as the gateway to this prestigious role. However, cracking this exam is an arduous task.

Once an individual successfully clears the UPSC exam and assumes the position of an IAS officer, their career trajectory takes an upward trajectory. Initially serving as a sub-divisional magistrate during a probationary period, officers then progress to executive administrative roles such as district magistrate and collector, typically spanning several years. Following this tenure, officers may advance to oversee entire state administrative divisions as divisional commissioners.

As IAS officers climb the ranks and reach higher scales of the pay matrix, they may take on leadership roles within government departments or ministries

In addition to the esteemed stature of the position, IAS officers enjoy a range of perks and benefits:

Salary:

    Starting from Rs 50,000 and potentially rising to Rs 1,50,000, the salary structure for IAS officers includes various levels such as junior scale, senior time scale, and junior administrative grade.
    Officers in selection grade, super time scale, and above super time scale brackets can earn between Rs 1,00,000 and Rs 2,00,000, while those in the apex scale and cabinet secretary grade may receive Rs 2,50,000.

Perks:

    Accommodation: IAS officers are allocated bungalows or residential units based on their rank, pay scale, and seniority, with the size determined by the Central Public Works Department.
    Transportation: Officers receive vehicles according to their rank and posting.
    Security: While officers can possess licensed firearms like other citizens, the government provides three home guards and two bodyguards for them and their families.
    Utilities: IAS officers benefit from free or highly subsidized electricity, water, gas, and phone connections.
    Travel: During official or unofficial trips, officers enjoy subsidized accommodation in government guest houses or bungalows.
    Leave: Officers with seven years of service can take study leaves for up to two years, with the government covering the cost of courses at foreign universities.
    Retirement Benefits: IAS officers receive lifetime pensions and retirement benefits, ensuring financial security post-service.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actress who worked with SRK, Salman, Aamir, could never become lead actress, was victim of death hoax, is now..

This Rs 917 crore high-speed rail bridge took 9 years to build, but it leads nowhere, know why

Flyfish Review – Giving Business Owners The Payroll Management Services They Seek

Delhi liquor policy case: SC defers order on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s interim bail plea

Meet actress who made debut with a superstar, gave many flop films, then quit acting, now runs business worth Rs..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement