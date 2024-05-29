Jackie Shroff breaks his silence on Delhi HC order protecting personality rights: 'Misuse dilutes our brand equity'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Watch viral video: 17 cars gutted as fire erupts at parking lot in Delhi

Explained: Why MS Dhoni cannot apply for India head coach job

Nargis, Bina Rai, Suraiya rejected this role, chosen actress refused Filmfare Award, film became classic, is based on...

Delhi hits 52.3 degrees, highest-ever temperature recorded in....

Bihar heat wave: 50 students faint in Sheikhpura due to high temperature, rushed to hospital

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch viral video: 17 cars gutted as fire erupts at parking lot in Delhi

Explained: Why MS Dhoni cannot apply for India head coach job

Nargis, Bina Rai, Suraiya rejected this role, chosen actress refused Filmfare Award, film became classic, is based on...

Dos and don'ts of intermittent fasting

AI models dance in bikini on beach

5 side effects of not using sunscreen everyday

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

Pune Car Crash: MLA's Son Involved In Pune Porsche Crash Claims Congress Leader Nana Patole

Two Dead, One Critically Injured After Being Hit By Car From Brij Bhushan's Son's Convoy

Cyclone Remal: 37 Killed, Homes Destroyed As Storm Wreaks Havoc in Mizoram and North-Eastern States

Nargis, Bina Rai, Suraiya rejected this role, chosen actress refused Filmfare Award, film became classic, is based on...

Randeep Hooda marks Swatantrya Veer Savarkar OTT release with visit to cellular jail in Andaman, sees Savarkar's cell

Jitendra Kumar says there is scope for multiple seasons of Panchayat, opens up on chances of season 4 | Exclusive

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Jackie Shroff breaks his silence on Delhi HC order protecting personality rights: 'Misuse dilutes our brand equity'

Jackie Shroff has opened up about Delhi High Court's recent order protecting his personality rights

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : May 29, 2024, 03:10 PM IST

Jackie Shroff breaks his silence on Delhi HC order protecting personality rights: 'Misuse dilutes our brand equity'
Jackie Shroff
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Earlier this month, the Delhi High Court had passed an interim order restraining various e-commerce platforms, AI chatbots, and social media platforms from misusing actor Jackie Shroff’s image, name, likeness, or even mannerisms. This was a landmark order in protecting the actor’s personality rights. Shroff has now issued a statement in the matter.

Thanking the court for the order in his statement, Jackie Shroff refers to previous similar judgements protecting the personality rights of colleagues Amitabh Bachchan and Anil Kapoor. “For a long time, celebrities had little to no recourse against the misuse of their persona. However, I am heartened by the fact that courts have progressively recognized and protected these rights, as demonstrated in landmark cases involving Mr Amitabh Bachchan and Mr Anil Kapoor. These precedents have been very encouraging and motivated me to assert my rights,” reads the statement.

The actor says that in the age of growing reliance on digital media, it is important to control such unauthorised use of celebs’ attributes, which he says dilutes their brand value. The statement adds, “In today’s rapidly evolving technological landscape, particularly with the advent of digital media, it is crucial to control any unauthorized use and misuse of celebrity attributes. Celebrities wield significant influence, and such abuse can mislead the public regarding a celebrity's association with certain goods or services. The misuse of celebrity personas not only dilutes our brand equity but also misguides the public at large.”

The Delhi High Court order issued an injunction against those misusing Jackie’s name, image, likeness, voice, and other personal attributes. The actor noted that “this protection extends to all forms of media, including digital platforms, and specifically prohibits the use of AI, deep fakes, GIFs, AI chatbots, and similar technologies to exploit my persona without my explicit permission.”

Calling this step ‘essential to preserving the authenticity and respect associated with my life's work’, Jackie Shroff’s statement adds that it also protects his fans from being misled by ‘unscrupulous elements of society’.

Jackie Shroff has been active in the Indian film industry for over 40 years where he has been one of the most recognisable faces. His trademark swagger and mannerisms have made him popular among masses and also entered the pop culture of the country.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Randeep Hooda marks Swatantrya Veer Savarkar OTT release with visit to cellular jail in Andaman, sees Savarkar's cell

This south film starred four superstars, grossed Rs 414 crore worldwide, but Hindi version flopped, earned just...

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash: Here's what Mukesh Ambani's guests will get to eat during ceremony

Rules changing from June 1: LPG cylinder price to driving license, all you need to know

Mukesh Ambani's son Anant-Radhika Merchant pre wedding bash: Cruise set sails from Malta not from Miami due to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement