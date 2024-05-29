Twitter
Delhi hits 52.3 degrees, highest-ever temperature recorded in....

Meanwhile, Delhi's power demand has risen to an all-time high of 8,302 MW amid heatwave conditions.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : May 29, 2024, 04:38 PM IST

Delhi recorded 52.3 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, the highest-ever maximum temperature for the national capital recorded in Mungeshpur. Meanwhile, Delhi's power demand has risen to an all-time high of 8,302 MW amid heatwave conditions. It is the first time in the history of the national capital that its power demand has crossed the 8,300-MW mark. Power distribution companies had estimated the power demand to peak at 8,200 MW this summer, the discom officials said.

 

READ | Delhi heatwave: Rs 2000 fine to be imposed for wasting water as national capital faces huge water crisis

