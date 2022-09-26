Heavy rains make vegetables costlier across Punjab, Haryana; check prices here

File Photo

Massive non-seasonal rains have heavily impacted vegetable prices in Punjab and Haryana with some rates even doubling. The price rise in vegetables is led by peas, which now cost Rs 250 per kg, up from Rs 130-Rs 150 kg.

The prices have soared in the last week due to a supply crunch after the region was hit by heavy rains, traders were cited by PTI on Monday. The two states were heavily lashed by rains in the past week along with neighbouring states, UTs like Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh and national capital Delhi.

Apart from peas, other vegetables seeing substantial surge include cauliflower, tomatoes and cucumber among others.

Impact of heavy rains on vegetable prices in Haryana, Punjab

Peas: Rs 250 per kg from Rs 130-150 per kg

Tomato: Rs 60 per kg from Rs 40 per kg

Cauliflower: Rs 100-120 per kg from Rs 70-80 per kg

Bitter gourd: Rs 80 per kg from Rs 60 per kg

Carrot: Rs 60-70 per kg from Rs 50 per kg

Bottle gourd: Rs 50-60 per kg from Rs 40 per kg

Radish: Rs 60-80 per kg from around Rs 40 per kg

Lemon: Rs 40 per 250 grams from Rs 25-30 250 grams

Coriander: Rs 30 per 100 gram from Rs 20 per 100 gram

Other vegetables which have seen a surge in prices include beans which are at around Rs 100-110 per kg and cucumber at Rs Rs 50-60 per kg, while the prices of chillies have also gone up, traders were quoted as saying.

However, prices of onion, potato and fruits like apple, banana and pear haven’t been similarly impacted. Traders have also said that the prices of vegetables are likely to stabilise after a few days once the weather holds.

(With inputs from PTI)

READ | Employee news: Indians likely to get double-digit salary hike in 2023, here’s how much