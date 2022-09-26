Search icon
Heavy rains make vegetables costlier across Punjab, Haryana; check prices here

The prices have soared in the last week due to a supply crunch after the region was hit by heavy rains.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 26, 2022, 09:41 PM IST

Massive non-seasonal rains have heavily impacted vegetable prices in Punjab and Haryana with some rates even doubling. The price rise in vegetables is led by peas, which now cost Rs 250 per kg, up from Rs 130-Rs 150 kg. 

The prices have soared in the last week due to a supply crunch after the region was hit by heavy rains, traders were cited by PTI on Monday. The two states were heavily lashed by rains in the past week along with neighbouring states, UTs like Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh and national capital Delhi. 

Apart from peas, other vegetables seeing substantial surge include cauliflower, tomatoes and cucumber among others. 

Impact of heavy rains on vegetable prices in Haryana, Punjab

  • Peas: Rs 250 per kg from Rs 130-150 per kg
  • Tomato: Rs 60 per kg from Rs 40 per kg
  • Cauliflower: Rs 100-120 per kg from Rs 70-80 per kg
  • Bitter gourd: Rs 80 per kg from Rs 60 per kg
  • Carrot: Rs 60-70 per kg from Rs 50 per kg 
  • Bottle gourd: Rs 50-60 per kg from Rs 40 per kg
  • Radish: Rs 60-80 per kg from around Rs 40 per kg
  • Lemon: Rs 40 per 250 grams from Rs 25-30 250 grams
  • Coriander: Rs 30 per 100 gram from Rs 20 per 100 gram

Other vegetables which have seen a surge in prices include beans which are at around Rs 100-110 per kg and cucumber at Rs Rs 50-60 per kg, while the prices of chillies have also gone up, traders were quoted as saying. 

However, prices of onion, potato and fruits like apple, banana and pear haven’t been similarly impacted. Traders have also said that the prices of vegetables are likely to stabilise after a few days once the weather holds. 

(With inputs from PTI)

