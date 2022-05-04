'Koffee With Karan will not be returning', confirms Karan Johar as he breaks netizens' hearts

Karan Johar/Instagram

Amid media reports that the popular Bollywood celebrity talk show Koffee with Karan would be returning with its new season, filmmaker and host of the show Karan Johar took to social media to give fans an update about the same. With a heavy heart, Karan took to his social media handle to announce that Koffee With Karan will not be returning.

His post on Instagram read, "Hello, Koffee with Karan has been a part of my life, and yours, for 6 seasons now. I'd like to think we have made an impact and even found our place in pop culture history. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I announce that Koffee with Karan will not be returning…"

READ: Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol to reunite for Karan Johar's Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani?

Earlier, a report in Pinkvilla suggested that Karan and his team were to begin shooting for the new season of Koffee With Karan. A source was quoted telling the portal that after Karan is done wrapping a major chunk of his next directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani by May, he would begin prepping for the chat show.

"The planning and pre-production has already begun and the team is now all ready to start shooting from mid-May", the source was quoted telling the portal.

The report went on to reveal that the show was expected to go on air in June on Star Network.

However, with Karan confirming that Koffee With Karan will not return, the news has left netizens heartbroken. "That's really sad !! KWK was and will always be an iconic guilty pleasure for many," wrote an Instagram user. "The end of an era," commented Indian-American rapper Raja Kumari. "No Karan...you can't do this!!" commented a fan. "Tell me this is a prank!!!!" commented another.

Check out his post below:

On the work front, Karan Johar is currently busy helming Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film will mark Karan's return to direction after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Apart from Alia and Ranveer, the film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. It is scheduled to release on February 10, 2023.