Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol to reunite for Karan Johar's Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani?

SRK-Karan Johar-Kajol

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are two favourite actors of filmmaker-producer Karan Johar. SRK-Kajol has millions of fans who always root for them. Well, here's some good news for you guys. If reports are to be believed then, the hit romantic duo will reunite for Johar's next directorial Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani.

As per the report in Bollywood Life, SRK and Kajol will have a special appearance in Karan's next film that stars Alia Bhatt, and Ranveer Singh, and the actors will shoot their sequence in Mumbai. Shah Rukh has a jam-packed schedule, but a source close to the project revealed to the publication that Khan will manage a day to shoot for Karan's film. "Shah Rukh who has a choco block schedule might give a day to Karan Johar for his shoot and most probably they will do the shooting in Mumbai itself. Also, the appearance of the couple is yet to be decided. Whether it will be a special song or a special scene. Karan Johar is damn excited to be back as director after a long time and so he making sure everything is PERFECT that will leave his fans excited and satisfied by the film"

Previously, Shah Rukh Khan made a special appearance in Johar's last directorial Ae Dil Hai Muskil with Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. If these reports come true, then the much-celebrated duo will be seen together after the gap of 7 years. This famous duo were last seen in Rohit Shetty's Dilwale (2015).

On April 24, filmmaker and producer Karan Johar took to his Instagram to share a selfie with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the stars of his upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Along with the selfie, the Dharma Productions owner also wrote a hilarious poem about the cast of his film. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will be the second film after Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy in which the Simmba actor and Highway actress will be sharing screen space together.