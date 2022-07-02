Koffee With Karan 7 trailer: Samantha Ruth Prabhu says Karan Johar is the reason behind 'unhappy marriages'

Koffee With Karan 7 trailer

Season 7 of Koffee With Karan has released its debut trailer, which teases a tonne of celebrity gossip. Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, and Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani are some of the actors who will be seen sharing a couch in the upcoming season.

Beginning with Ranveer bragging about his sex playlist, the trailer then cuts to Anil Kapoor performing some wild dance routines. When Akshay Kumar says he disapproves of individuals using fillers, it quickly becomes clear that he really meant filters. Sara calls her ex everyone's ex and makes fun of him.

Samantha then roasts Karan Johar for spreading erroneous notions about marriage while dropping some truth bombs. "You're the reason why marriages don't work out. When life is actually KGF, you have misrepresented it by portraying it as K3G. “

In response to the rumour that her father Chunky Panday paid for her Bollywood debut, Ananya Panday said, "The truth is that my dad hates to pay for things."





Previously Pinkvilla had reported, that their sources have confirmed that this year, Akshay Kumar and the stunning Samantha will appear on Karan Johar's chat show together.

Sushmita Sen and Aishwarya Rai will be sitting together on the Koffee sofa for the first time ever this season, according to Telly Chakkar's earlier story. Given that these two stunning women have not appeared together on film or in an interview in many years, their participation on KJo's show will be nothing short of historic.

The grounds behind Samantha's divorce from her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya were revealed on the show, which has led to speculation. According to a report in IANS, Samantha has finally addressed her divorce from Ye Maya Chesave actor Naga Chaitanya on the programme.

For the unversed, Samantha and Chaitanya, who tied the knot in October 2017, had announced their separation last year.