Television

Koffee With Karan 7: Samantha Ruth Prabhu to appear on the show with Akshay Kumar?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akshay Kumar will both be in KJO's show Koffee With Karan 7 this year according to reports.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 23, 2022, 12:50 PM IST

Fans can't contain their excitement as Koffee With Karan, Karan Johar's renowned conversation show, prepares to return for a seventh season. Viewers and fans have been eager to see who celebrities will grace the sofa this season ever since the new season was announced. Well, a lot of names have been the subject of rumours, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akshay Kumar will both be in KJO's show this year according to reports.

Pinkvilla reports that their sources have confirmed that this year, Akshay Kumar and the stunning Samantha will appear on Karan Johar's chat show together.

Sushmita Sen and Aishwarya Rai will be sitting together on the Koffee sofa for the first time ever this season, according to Telly Chakkar's earlier story. Given that these two stunning women have not appeared together on film or in an interview in many years, their participation on KJo's show will be nothing short of historic.

The grounds behind Samantha's divorce from her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya were revealed on the show, which has led to speculation. According to a report in IANS, Samantha has finally addressed her divorce from Ye Maya Chesave actor Naga Chaitanya on the programme. 

Samantha and Chaitanya, who tied the knot in October 2017, had announced their separation last year.

Responding to an article released by an online entertainment portal, which claimed that the Family Man star is planting negative stories about Chaitanya, the actor said wrote people need to ‘grow up’.

"Rumours on girl - Must be true! Rumours on boy - Planted by girl! Grow up guys... Parties involved have clearly moved on... You should move on too! Concentrate on your work... On your families... Move on!" she wrote on Twitter.

