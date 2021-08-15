‘Bigg Boss OTT’: Shehnaaz Gill-Siddharth Shukla make a grand entry on Karan Johar hosted show

Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have won a million hearts around the world and require no introduction! Since the moment they met, their smouldering chemistry and unselfish friendship have been the buzz of the town. And the fandom lives on! Fans eagerly anticipate the opportunity to see them on screen together. The romantic-Jodi is now seen in the ‘Bigg Boss OTT' house. The power couple entered the house over the weekend and had an interesting encounter with Karan Johar.

On their entry, Shehnaaz talks about her bond with Sidharth and he calls her the perfect example of ‘OTT’. Karan interrogated them to find out if they were dating, but they easily evaded his questioning.

The two then went into the house and introduced themselves to the competitors. Sidnaaz tried to make the contestants feel at ease by complimenting them and telling them what they lacked. The competitors were then given a task in which they had to determine which housemate had earned more popularity and which had not.

Each of them did what was required one by one, and the results show that Nishant Bhat has gotten the most popularity, while Divya Agarwal has received the least.

Sidharth Shukla on entering the house said, “Well, Bigg Boss holds a very special place in my heart, it’s given me back my identity and the audiences got to know the real Siddharth through this show. My Bigg Boss journey wouldn’t have been the way it was without Shehnaaz’s and everyone who has supported me wholeheartedly!! Today once again, I’m entering the Bigg Boss OTT house with my best friend, Shehnaaz. I am eagerly waiting to experience the house once again and interact with the housemates and of course, meet Karan Johar during Sunday Ka Vaar”.