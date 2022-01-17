'Bigg Boss 15': Pandit Janardhan has THIS to say about Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra's marriage

The 'Weekend Ka Vaar' Sunday episode of 'Bigg Boss 15' saw famous astrologer Pandit Janardhan visiting the house and making predictions about the contestants' future once after their stint in the Salman Khan-hosted reality television show gets over. His predictions about Karan and Tejasswi's relationship became the center of attention.

When Karan Kundrra sat in front of Pandit Janardhan, the astrologer first mentioned that Karan worked at a couple of places where he earned minimal salary, before he decided to pursue acting, to which the '1921' actor also agreed. The Pandit also revealed that Karan had two failed relationships in life and his third is a secret affair going inside the house. He further said that though you and your partner are in enormous love with each other, marriage is impossible. He also added, "Kanya ki taraf se hi gadbad hogi" (There will be problems from the girl's side), before saying that if Karan tolerates his partner's anger and behaviour, he might get successful in getting her. He even predicted that Karan would be a father to two twins - a daughter and a son.

When Karan's ladylove Tejasswi Prakash asked Pandit Janardhan about her future life, he said that her current partner is very lucky and will prosper in life. He also added that Tejasswi has started earning famee and prominence in her life for the last two to three years. He also added that her current relationship is absolutely pure but it might face troubles from March-June this year, so he advised her to remain cautious.

One common thing that Pandit Janardhan predicted about Karan and Tejasswi was that they both might end up as the winners of 'Bigg Boss 15', proving yet again that both of them are the strongest contestants in this season.