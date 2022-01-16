'Don’t want to be part of bulls**t': Furious Tejasswi Prakash interrupts Salman Khan on 'Bigg Boss 15'

Salman Khan knows how to push the correct button. On 'Weekend Ka Vaar,' Khan takes Tejasswi Prakash's case and he tells her that her in-house beau Karan Kundrra should be paired with Shamita Shetty.

In the promo, we get to see prominent media personalities confronting contestants, and one of the journalists asks Tejasswi to share her reason for being insecure towards Karan Kundrra. Then as usual Rakhi Sawant cuts in and she teases Tejasswi by saying, "Karan aur Shamita ek saath mein bahut aache lagte hai. Yeh (Tejasswi) beech mein kya kar rahi, mere ko nahi malum." Even host agrees to Sawant's claims and says that even he has witnessed it. Salman further adds, "Karan ko Shamita se bhidata hu, phir dono behno ka surname hoga... Kundrra."

Watch the promo here

Tejasswi dislikes the funny conversation for her and Karan's bond, and in a loud tone, she says, "I think everybody wants something to happen, can anybody ask Karan what the hell he wants?" Salman controls his laughter and says that Karan and Shamita's chemistry looks evident. So, Tejasswi furiously adds, "Mere liye funny hai...if it is true, then I don't want to be a part of this bull***t."

Yesterday, Salman bashes Tejasswi for playing the 'sympathy card' in the house. He even says that she went wrong for the whole week. The host even adds that she doesn't value Karan Kundrra's support, "Aapko toh Karan ki bhi kadar nahi hai." Salman asserts that he's tired of her complaining nature. Khan further says that Tejasswi's nasty comments about the show and the channel has been aired on the show. He slams her claims as unacceptable and asks, "Jis thali mein khate hai us mein chhed karte hai? Tejasswi tries to explain her side, but Salman interrupts, "Shut up Tejasswi."