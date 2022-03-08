Google Doodle celebrates International Women's Day 2022 with animated slides depicting spirit of womanhood

March 8 marks International Women's Day, an occasion to remember those women who have tried to change the world, removed social taboos from society through their work, and have been an inspiration for millions out there, who are preparing to face the challenges in today's world.

The United Nations officially recognised International Women's Day in 1977.

It's also a day to pay tribute to women who have played a special part in our lives in the form of mother, wife, sister, or friend.

On the occasion of International Women's Day today, Google has shared an interactive doodle depicting the everyday lives of women across the globe. The doodle has been illustrated by Doodle Art Director, Thoka Maer.

Google said, "Today’s annual International Women’s Day Doodle is an animated slideshow that transports us around the world to give a glimpse into the everyday lives of women across different cultures."

Read | International Women's Day 2022: Pamper the women in your life with these 3 lips-smacking dishes

"From a mother working from home to a motorcycle mechanic teaching her skills to the next generation, each illustration depicted in today’s Doodle is connected by the common thread of how women show up for themselves, their families, and their communities."