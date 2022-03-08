International Women's Day 2022: Pamper the women in your life with these 3 lips-smacking dishes

Today is International Women's Day and it is a day to make your mother, wife, sister, friend feel special. People honour, pay respect and commemorate individuals who have made a difference in their lives on this day.

So, on this day, we bring three dishes that you can cook for the women in your life and pamper them to bits.

Here are the recipes:

1) Heart in a bread egg sandwich

Ingredients:

Egg: 1 nos

Sliced: Bread 1 no

Oil for frying 1tspn

Salt: 1 tspn

Black Pepper: 1 tblspn

Chicken Sausages: 4 nos

Method:

1) Cut a heart into the centre of a sliced bread using a mould

2)Do not discard the heart-shaped bread piece. Leave it aside

3) Place the sliced bread on a hot non-stick pan and toast it using butter

4) Once it is slightly firm, break an egg in the heart-shaped cavity straight onto the pan

5)Allow it to cook by covering using a lid. Season with salt and pepper

6) Cut sausages, shape them into hearts by joining the 2 pieces using sticks

7) Grill them on a separate pan

8) Toast the heart-shaped bread piece and serve hot along with the sausages, ketchup and mustard

Chefs tip: Use grated cheese/ chopped vegetables on the egg as per your preference.



Replace chicken sausages with potatoes/ mushrooms for the vegetarian option.

2) Prawn Heart:

Ingredients:



Jumbo Prawns: 4 nos

Garlic: 6 pods

Olive: Oil 200 ml

Spaghetti: 300 gms

Tomato: 4 nos

Fresh Thyme: 2 sprigs

Fresh Basil: 2 sprigs

Fresh Oregano: 2 sprigs

Salt To taste

Crushed Black Pepper To taste

Grated Parmesan Cheese 50 gms

Method:

1) Boil spaghetti with salt and oil, drizzle oil when done and leave aside to cool to prevent sticking

2)Make a tomato sauce by blanching tomatoes. Peel off the skin and pure the tomatoes

3) Heat olive oil, add chopped garlic, tomato puree, fresh herbs and simmer with seasoning

4) Once cooked, place it over the cooked spaghetti or toss them together.

5)Clean, season and grill prawns on the same non-stick pan. Once cooked, shape them into hearts

using skewers.

6) Place the heart-shaped prawns next to the spaghetti with tomato sauce.

7) Sprinkle parmesan cheese and serve hot

Chefs tip: Once the spaghetti is out of the boiling water, add oil and toss it well to prevent it from

sticking

3) Tapioca Chat

Ingredients:

Tapioca pearls: 100 gms

Tapioca root: 50 gms

Chopped onion: 50 gms

Chopped tomatoes: 50 gms

Chopped corriander: 50 gms

Chopped green chilly: 15 gms

Lemon juice: 1 lemon

Chat masala: 1 tspn

Chopped green mango: 1 tblspn

Kokum: 100 gms

Puri: 6 nos

Nylon sev: 50 gms

Tapioca slices: 100 gms

Chilly powder: 1 tspn

Method:

1) Wash and soak the tapioca pearls for 1/2 hour after which they would bloom.

2) Finely chop onion, tomatoes, chillies and coriander.

3) Mix the tapioca pearls with chopped items. Add chat masala, lemon juice and allow to rest for

5minutes.

4) In the meantime, prepare kokum extract, by boiling kokum and then allowing it to chill, strain and

mix well.

5) Puncture the puris and stuff the tapioca mixture in it and top it with sev and chopped coriander.`

6) Fill the shot glasses with chilled kokum extract and top it with the stuffed puris.

7) Serve with sliced and deep-fried tapioca slices marinated with chilly powder and salt and topped with finely chopped tomatoes, onions and coriander.

(Recipes: Chef Jerson Fernandes, Executive Chef, Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach)