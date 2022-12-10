FIFA World Cup 2022: Croatia stun five-time world champions Brazil in dramatic penalty shootout win

Croatian players celebrating their victory over Brazil.

Neymar's record goal was in vain as Croatia eliminated Brazil from the World Cup in a penalty shootout on Saturday after a 1-1 tie after 120 minutes. Croatia advanced to the round of 16 for the second time in a row after defeating Japan on penalties in the previous round, and will now face either the Netherlands or Argentina, who play later.

Brazil seized a 1-0 lead after 90 minutes with a bit of extra time solo brilliance from Neymar, but tenacious Croatia refused to give up, with Bruno Petkovic equalising in the 117th minute to send the game to penalties.

Brazil's Neymar struck a spectacular goal to practically guarantee his team a place in the semi-finals. Three minutes from the end of extra time, Croatia substitute Bruno Petkovic's left-footed equaliser broke Brazilian hearts at Doha's Education City Stadium.

The Croats maintained their cool from the spot after Brazil's Marquinhos and Rodrygo failed to convert. Croatia initially refused to be frightened by their more famed opponents, and successfully smothered most of Brazil's early efforts in the first half.

There was little separating the Brazilians and their 2018 runner-up opponents during a tense first half, with both sides enjoying half chances in a free-flowing game, but nothing decisive. Tite took several brave decisions, but it wasn't enough to find the victory in 90 minutes.

Brazil came out of the halftime break with renewed vigour, producing five scoring chances, three of which came from Neymar. They were unable to overcome Croatian goalie Dominik Livakovic, who made many important saves.

