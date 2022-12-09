Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

PSG to discuss Lionel Messi's contract extension after FIFA World Cup 2022: Club President

Messi has been in excellent form for Argentina this tournament, where he is attempting to win his first World Cup.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 09, 2022, 05:44 PM IST

PSG to discuss Lionel Messi's contract extension after FIFA World Cup 2022: Club President
Lionel Messi

Paris Saint-Germain president Naseer Al-Khelaifi said that the club will consider a possible contract extension with Lionel Messi after the FIFA World Cup 2022 concludes in Qatar.

Messi has been in excellent form for Argentina this tournament, where he is attempting to win his first World Cup. The club future of the 35-year-old has been a source of speculation in the football world, with MLS side Inter Miami connected with signing him in the summer of next year.

However, Al-Khelaifi has now announced that they will meet with Messi after the World Cup is done. According to Reuters, the PSG president was asked if the Argentine star was interested in extending his stay in Paris.

Al-Khelaifi said that they had agreed to meet with the 35-year-old after the tournament in Qatar since both parties were happy with each other.

The PSG president was also questioned about the club's interest in Marcus Rashford of Manchester United. He asserted that if the England forward becomes a free agent next summer, every team will be interested in signing him, and that PSG has previously spoken with him. However, it was not a good time for both sides at the time, and they are no longer in contact with the athlete.

"Today if he's a free agent of course we can talk to him directly but we are not going to talk to him now. Let him focus on the World Cup. Then after in January, hopefully, if we're interested we will talk to him," said Al-Khelaifi.

READ| Lionel Messi misses penalty against Poland, gets brutally trolled as 'Pessi' trends on Twitter

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn attend producer Anand Pandit's Diwali bash
Ayushman Bharat: OPD registration becomes super-fast in Delhi hospitals via QR code, how does it work
No Shave November: These Bollywood actors' looks will inspire you to grow beard this month
Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Symptoms of aggressive breast cancer
PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut, Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon attend Ekta Kapoor's Diwali party
Speed Reads
More
First-image
OSSC Recruitment 2022: Registration for 7540 Teacher posts to begin THIS week at ossc.gov.in, know how to apply
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.