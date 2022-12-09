PSG to discuss Lionel Messi's contract extension after FIFA World Cup 2022: Club President

Lionel Messi

Paris Saint-Germain president Naseer Al-Khelaifi said that the club will consider a possible contract extension with Lionel Messi after the FIFA World Cup 2022 concludes in Qatar.

Messi has been in excellent form for Argentina this tournament, where he is attempting to win his first World Cup. The club future of the 35-year-old has been a source of speculation in the football world, with MLS side Inter Miami connected with signing him in the summer of next year.

However, Al-Khelaifi has now announced that they will meet with Messi after the World Cup is done. According to Reuters, the PSG president was asked if the Argentine star was interested in extending his stay in Paris.

Al-Khelaifi said that they had agreed to meet with the 35-year-old after the tournament in Qatar since both parties were happy with each other.

The PSG president was also questioned about the club's interest in Marcus Rashford of Manchester United. He asserted that if the England forward becomes a free agent next summer, every team will be interested in signing him, and that PSG has previously spoken with him. However, it was not a good time for both sides at the time, and they are no longer in contact with the athlete.

"Today if he's a free agent of course we can talk to him directly but we are not going to talk to him now. Let him focus on the World Cup. Then after in January, hopefully, if we're interested we will talk to him," said Al-Khelaifi.

