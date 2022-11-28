Cameroon vs Serbia Dream11 prediction: Fantasy football tips for CMR vs SRB in FIFA World Cup 2022, match 29

Cameroon vs Serbia dream11

Group G opponents Cameroon and Serbia meet on Monday at Al-Janoub Stadium in a critical encounter. Both teams are looking for redemption after being defeated in their opening game of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Dusan Tadic showed glimpses of potential in the match against Tite’s men, but the Selecao were too good for the Serbians on the day. The duo would be hoping that they can have more of an impact against Cameroon.

READ: FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou disappears just before kick-off against Belgium

Cameroon would also be looking to Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa for some inspiration to kickstart their tournament which seems to be stuck in first gear at the moment.

Having lost their opening matches, a victory here is crucial for both sides as we could witness a feisty battle with bodies on the line.

Cameroon vs Serbia DREAM11 Prediction: Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Onana

Defenders: Milenkovic, Veljkovic, Castelletto, Zivkovic

Midfielders: S. Milinkovic-Savic, Anguissa, Tadic, Hongla

Strikers: Vlahovic,Mitrovic, Choupo-Moting

READ: Watch: Canada's Alphonso Davies scores fastest goal of FIFA World Cup 2022

Cameroon vs Serbia Dream11

Cameroon Predicted XI: Onana; Fai, N’Koulou, Castelletto, Tolo; Anguissa, Ondoua, Hongla; Mbeumo, Choupo-Moting, Toko Ekambi

Serbia Predicted XI: V. Milinkovic-Savic; Milenkovic, Veljkovic, Pavlovic; Zivkovic, Gudelj, S. Milinkovic-Savic, Mladenovic; Tadic; Vlahovic,Mitrovic

The FIFA World Cup match between Cameroon and Serbia will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free on 28th Movember 2022 from 3:30 PM.