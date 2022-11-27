Search icon
FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou disappears just before kick-off against Belgium

Morocco goalie Yassine Bounou unexpectedly vanished before his team's World Cup match against Belgium on Sunday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 27, 2022, 11:49 PM IST

Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.

Fans watching Morocco's World Cup match against Belgium may have wondered if they were seeing things as the African team made a last-second goalkeeper switch.

Morocco's number one, Yassine Bounou, was named to the starting lineup and took to the field before kickoff to perform the national anthem with his teammates.

However, by the time the players were standing up for the pre-match team photo, Bounou had vanished, replaced by Munir El Kajoui.

While there was no immediate explanation from the Morocco squad or match authorities at Al Thumama Stadium, Moroccan TV channel 2M stated on its official Twitter account that Bounou had felt dizzy just before kickoff and requested to be replaced.

It generated confusion, as the BBC's commentary team originally failed to spot the alteration.

However, the BBC then claimed that Bounou went to talk with manager Walid Regragui regarding an eye problem after the anthems.

After that, Morocco's coach spoke to Munir, hugged him, and sent him out onto the field instead.

The Morocco national team’s Twitter account simply said: “Munir El Kajoui replaces Yassine Bounou for this match against Belgium”.

After only five minutes, the stand-in keeper showed no signs of jitters, making a brilliant save to deny Michy Batshuayi.

Morocco drew 0-0 with Croatia in their first Group F encounter and defeated Belgium 2-0 in the second game to go top of Group F. They will face Canada in their last game on December 1.

