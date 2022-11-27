Watch: Canada's Alphonso Davies scores fastest goal of FIFA World Cup 2022

Canada vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2022

Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davis scored the fastest goal of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar in the important Group F match between Canada and Croatia. In less than two minutes, the 22-year-old found himself behind the net.

Tajon Buchanan dribbled the ball down the right flank, saw Davis open in the box, and fired a spectacular cross towards the goal. Here, the Bayern Munich player perfectly timed his header to score Canada's first goal in World Cup history.

This headed goal also helped the 22-year-old redeem himself after missing a penalty against Belgium in the previous game, which Canada lost 1-0.

WATCH:

The Canadian's 68-second goal is the fastest in a World Cup group stage match since Clint Dempsey's 29-second goal against Ghana in 2014.

More to follow...

READ| FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco beat Belgium 2-0 to go top of Group F