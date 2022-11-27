Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

Watch: Canada's Alphonso Davies scores fastest goal of FIFA World Cup 2022

Alphonso Davies scored Canada's first goal against Croatia in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group F match.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 27, 2022, 11:20 PM IST

Watch: Canada's Alphonso Davies scores fastest goal of FIFA World Cup 2022
Canada vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2022

Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davis scored the fastest goal of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar in the important Group F match between Canada and Croatia. In less than two minutes, the 22-year-old found himself behind the net.

Tajon Buchanan dribbled the ball down the right flank, saw Davis open in the box, and fired a spectacular cross towards the goal. Here, the Bayern Munich player perfectly timed his header to score Canada's first goal in World Cup history.

This headed goal also helped the 22-year-old redeem himself after missing a penalty against Belgium in the previous game, which Canada lost 1-0.

WATCH:

The Canadian's 68-second goal is the fastest in a World Cup group stage match since Clint Dempsey's 29-second goal against Ghana in 2014.

More to follow...

READ| FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco beat Belgium 2-0 to go top of Group F

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Check out these 5 foods to eat to boost your energy during dengue
Viral photos of the Day: Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon promote Bhediya, Manushi Chhillar-Madhur Dixit pose for paps
Mohammed Shami to Arshdeep Singh: Team India's best combination of 5 bowlers for T20 World Cup 2022
Type 2 diabetes: From fried food to fruit juice, avoid eating these items in high blood sugar
Irritated with period cramps? Check these 5 foods to ease out period pain
Speed Reads
More
First-image
West Bengal: Bomb blast at wedding ceremony over loudspeaker volume leaves 4 injured
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.