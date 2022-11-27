FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco beat Belgium 2-0 to go top of Group F

Morocco vs Belgium, FIFA World Cup 2022

Morocco secured a historic World Cup victory in Qatar, defeating Belgium at Al Thumama Stadium courtesy to second-half goals from substitutes Abdelhamid Sabiri and Zakaria Aboukhlal.

Both teams continued their quick starts, and Amadou Onana had the next chance, but his header from a corner went high over the bar. Two minutes later, Thomas Meunier fired a shot from outside the box that was easily saved.

In the 20th minute, Ziyech, who had made a lively start to the game, had a shot on goal, but it went just over the crossbar.

Since then, the game's tempo has slowed slightly, and it has remained thus until the 34th minute, when Achraf Hakimi made a move into the box and took shot at goal. The PSG defender's attempt, though, went way past the bar as the Atlas Lions continued to put pressure on the Belgian defense.

At halftime, Ziyech was fouled just outside the box, and Morocco was awarded a free kick. As the African squad celebrated, the Chelsea man sent in a dangerous pass into the area that escaped everyone and deflected off Courtois into the goal. Their joy, however, was cut short when VAR was called into the equation and declared Romain Saiss offside.

In the 73rd minute, the North Africans scored in somewhat identical circumstances. Sabiri curled a free kick into the area that eluded everyone, including Belgium's Thibaut Courtois.

Saiss was once again hovering near the Belgian keeper, but this time he was onside and the goal counted.

In stoppage time, Ziyech pounced onto a loose ball and cut it back for replacement Aboukhlal to direct a stunning strike past Courtois and into the top corner at the near post.

The win propelled the Atlas Lions to the top of Group F and has left Belgium on the brink of an early exit. Morocco's victory was only their third at a World Cup finals, following victories over Portugal in 1986 and Scotland in 1998.

The result will be remembered as anotherupset in Qatar, where Saudi Arabia stunned Argentina and Japan defeated Germany. With this result, Belgium will have to beat Crotia to stay alive in the competition.

