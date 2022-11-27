Iran calls on FIFA to kick USA out of World Cup 2022; here's why

Image Source: Twitter

Iran's state-affiliated media has demanded that FIFA to kick USA out of the FIFA World Cup after they released an altered image of the Iranian flag in support of women's rights in Iran.

The US national football team's official Twitter account posted an image of the World Cup Group B standings, but decided to remove the Islamic Republic's "Allah" insignia and the "takbirs" from Iran's three-colored flag. The move comes as national protests against Iran's theocratic leadership continue.

The USMNT account shared an image of the team that simply featured the Iranian flag in its green, white, and red colors, but no Islamic Republic symbol. According to Iran's state-affiliated media Tasnim News Agency, this allegedly violated FIFA norms. The USMNT said that the gesture was made to show "support for the women in Iran struggling for basic human rights," and that it was a one-time exhibition that will be restored in the future.

The official Twitter account of the US national football (soccer) team (@USMNT) has removed the Islamic Republic's "Allah" emblem and the "takbirs" from Iran's three-colored flag in a picture it has posted of their FIFA World Cup group's standings ahead of Iran-US Tuesday match. pic.twitter.com/cQgBepEiPN — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) November 26, 2022

“According to section 13 of #FIFA rules, any person who offends the dignity or integrity of a country, a person or group of people ... shall be sanctioned with a suspension lasting at least ten matches or a specific period, or any other appropriate disciplinary measure,” the state-media outlet wrote.

"By posting a distorted image of the flag of the Islamic Republic of #Iran on its official account, the #US football team breached the @FIFAcom charter, for which a 10-game suspension is the appropriate penalty. Team #USA should be kicked out of the #WorldCup2022,” it added.

Iran's World Cup campaign has taken place against the backdrop of widespread unrest and tensions in the country. On the request of the Islamic Republic, Qatari officials have prohibited Iranian supporters from carrying the "Lion and Sun" banner, which was Iran's national flag prior to the 1979 Islamic Revolution, or the three-colored flag with the message "Woman, Life, Freedom."

Upon the Islamic Republic's request, Qatari authorities have been preventing Iranian fans from carrying "Lion and Sun" flag - which used to be Iran's national flag before 1979 Islamic Revolution - or the three-colored flag with "Woman, Life, Freedom" slogan. pic.twitter.com/iP4WyHhbFT — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) November 26, 2022

Saman Ghoddos, the Premier League's sole Iranian, told Mirror Football last week that it was right for players to speak out in favor of people advocating for change, regardless of the consequences.

Iran will face the United States in their final Group B match, with a place in the Round of 16 on the line. England leads the group with four points, while Iran has three points after defeating Wales, the United States has two, and Wales has one point.

