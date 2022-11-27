Watch: Lionel Messi dances in dressing room to celebrate Argentina's victory over Mexico in must-win clash

Argentina are in pole position to qualify for the knockouts

The legendary Lionel Messi of Argentina was ecstatic as his team won it's first match in the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Argentina suffered a shocking 1-2 loss at the hands of Saudi Arabia before mounting an incredible comeback against Mexico. Argentina's first World Cup victory came on Saturday, November 26, when they defeated Mexico 2-0 at Lusail Stadium.

This was Messi's eighth goal in World Cup history, tying him with Diego Maradona as Argentina's joint second top scorers in the tournament. Messi and Maradona have both scored eight goals in the tournament's 21 matches.

After scoring his second goal of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Saturday, Messi, 35, stripped down and danced with his teammates inside the locker room.

Messi, bounced while raising both arms. Emiliano Martinez, the goalkeeper, was spotted dancing on a table.

Watch:

'Given the defeat we didn't expect the days were very long and we were eager to have the chance to turn it around. We knew this was a critical game because if didn't win we were out and if we won we had another chance," said Messi in a post-match chat.

'Luckily we won and it is a weight off our shoulders, a reason for joy and peace of mind because it is all down to us again," he added.

Argentina currently holds the second spot in Group C's points standings with three points and a goal differential of 1.

Argentina's final group C encounter is against Poland, who after defeating Saudi Arabia are currently leading the points table.

