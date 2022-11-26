FIFA World Cup 2022: Top 6 sex scandals that rocked football

The World Cup is frequently a hotbed of controversy, and few are more explosive and scandalous than these six major sex scandals surrounding the sport
This summer, the message from Qatar was "no sex please."
Sex between unmarried couples is highly prohibited in the Middle Eastern country, which can also sentence people to up to seven years in prison. Unless you are a wedded husband and wife, one-night encounters are frowned upon in the tiny Arabian state.
However, as many World Cup campaigns have been derailed by embarrassing sex scandals, all international football management may have practically sighed a tremendous sigh of relief when they heard this news.
As the festival of football is underway, we look at six sex scandals that rocked a country's World Cup chances.
1. Czech Republic national team
The Czech Republic was attempting to secure back-to-back World Cup qualification for the first time since 1962 in 2009. However, their dreams were dashed before they even began, as they were forced to part ways with Tomas Ujfalusis, Milan Baros, Radoslav Kovac, Martin Fenin, Marek Matejovsky, and Vaclav Sverkos, as well as coach Petr Rada, due to an embarrassing sex scandal.
2. Franck Ribbery, Karim Benzema sex scandal
Fortunately for the Czech players, their pre-World Cup controversy was not the most scandalous to occur prior to the competition. This honor belongs to French stars Frank Ribery, Karim Benzema, and Sydney Govlou, who were all at the center of a prostitution controversy.
The French trio were accused of being regulars at a renowned Champs-Elysees nightclub known for providing escorts for their wealthy patrons. While the probe was delayed until after the 2010 World Cup, it made little difference as they failed to advance from their World Cup group and were sent home in disgrace.
3. United States captain John Harkes
United States captain John Harkes was kicked off the team for the 1998 World Cup after being suspected of having an affair with the wife of a teammate. The decision was made by US soccer coach Steve Sampson, who dropped him from the squad a few months before the event began.
4. Wayne Rooney's prostitution scandal
Wayne Rooney was forced to make an embarrassing public apology to his fiancee Coleen after admitting to visiting a brothel in Liverpool many times in 2004.
As his prostitution scandal was revealed during his time at Everton, the former Manchester United star was believed to have had personal contact with a 48-year-old grandmother and a mother-of-six disguised as a cowgirl.
5. Mexico team caught in sex scandal
A few days before the 2018 World Cup, the Mexican national squad celebrated with roughly 30 prostitutes at a raucous "farewell party." Grainy pictures of the Mexican squad partying with the sex workers sparked outrage in Central America.
Former Tottenham striker Giovanni dos Santos and current Wolves striker Raul Jimenez were rumored to be among the guests. The Mexican Football Association, on the other hand, claimed that the players were free to do whatever they wanted in their leisure time and elected not to take action.
6. David Beckham' supposed fling with Rebecca Loos
David Beckham's reported extramarital affair with former personal assistant Rebecca Loos made headlines throughout the world in April 2004, making it the biggest sex scandal in English football history.
Despite his five-year marriage to Victoria, with whom he had two sons at the time, the then-Real Madrid footballer was suspected of having a relationship with Ms Loos, since the pair struggled to sustain their long-distance relationship due to Victoria's domicile in the UK.