Ishq Vishk Rebound teaser: Rohit Saraf, Pashmina bring to life beauty and pain of first love; fans want Shahid cameo

Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, Naila Grrewal's Ishq Visk Rebound captures the essence of first love.

On Thursday, the makers of Ishq Vishk Rebound dropped the teaser of the film which stars Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, Naila Grrewal. The teaser captures the true essence of first love which has all the emotions including the pain.

Sharing the teaser, the makers wrote, “Get ready to fall in love all over again! Check out the teaser for 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' and get swept away by a whirlwind of emotions. Stay tuned for the ultimate romantic journey!”

The teaser left fans nostalgic who are now missing Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao’s chemistry and love life. The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 28.

Talking about starring in Ishq Vishk Rebound, Rohit Saraf told News18, "I am actually very excited. Nervousness comes in just before a project is about to drop but before that, there is just tonne and tonne of excitement. I am really looking forward to it. I feel like it is something that audiences will enjoy, my audience will enjoy."

He further revealed that there is nothing common between Ishq Vishk and Ishq Vishk Rebound and said, "I am not stepping into Shahid (Kapoor)’s shoes. The only thing that the two films, Ishq Vishk and Ishq Vishk Rebound hold in common is just the name. It is the franchise that is common. It is not stepping into anybody’s shoes. It is a very different story. It is a story about new-age love. It is a story about love and friendship in today’s world, in 2023."

Ishq Vishk Rebound marks the Bollywood debut of Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina Roshan. Helmed by Nipun Avinash Adhikari, the romantic comedy also stars Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grewal. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 28th.