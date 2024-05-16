Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Hyderabad weather update, SRH vs GT: Will rain play spoilsport in Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans match?

Ishq Vishk Rebound teaser: Rohit Saraf, Pashmina bring to life beauty and pain of first love; fans want Shahid cameo

IPL 2024 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Punjab Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by 5 wickets

Watch: Badshah pauses live concert in Singapore, gets couple engaged on stage, viral video wins internet

Meet woman who left her dream of becoming CA, cleared UPSC after multiple attempts, secured AIR...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Indian genius who became world’s 'youngest' surgeon at 7, worked in IIT for...

Ishq Vishk Rebound teaser: Rohit Saraf, Pashmina bring to life beauty and pain of first love; fans want Shahid cameo

IPL 2024 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Punjab Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by 5 wickets

Rare photos of UPSC topper IAS officer Tina Dabi

10 health benefits of consuming olive oil daily

Animals that have multiple hearts, brains

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Laapataa Ladies' Poonam aka Rachna Gupta looks unrecognisable in viral photos, amazes with jaw-dropping transformation

In pics: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Deepti Sadhwani dazzles in orange at Cannes debut, sets new record

Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

CBSE 12th Results 2024 Declared: 87.98% Students Pass, Trivandrum Remains Top Performer

Sushil Kumar Modi Dies: Former Bihar Deputy CM And BJP MP Passes Away At 72

CBSE Class 10 Results 2024 Out: 93.6% Students Pass Board Exam, Girls Outperform Boys

Laapataa Ladies' Poonam aka Rachna Gupta looks unrecognisable in viral photos, amazes with jaw-dropping transformation

Scam 2010 The Subrata Roy saga: Hansal Mehta returns with third Scam series, to tell story of late Sahara group founder

Meet actor, who lived in chawl, left engineering for films, earned only Rs 1500; now competes with SRK, Salman, Ranbir

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Ishq Vishk Rebound teaser: Rohit Saraf, Pashmina bring to life beauty and pain of first love; fans want Shahid cameo

Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, Naila Grrewal's Ishq Visk Rebound captures the essence of first love.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 16, 2024, 06:06 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
Ishq Vishk Rebound Teaser
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On Thursday, the makers of Ishq Vishk Rebound dropped the teaser of the film which stars Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, Naila Grrewal. The teaser captures the true essence of first love which has all the emotions including the pain.

Sharing the teaser, the makers wrote, “Get ready to fall in love all over again! Check out the teaser for 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' and get swept away by a whirlwind of emotions. Stay tuned for the ultimate romantic journey!”

 Watch:

The teaser left fans nostalgic who are now missing Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao’s chemistry and love life. The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 28. 

Talking about starring in Ishq Vishk Rebound, Rohit Saraf told News18, "I am actually very excited. Nervousness comes in just before a project is about to drop but before that, there is just tonne and tonne of excitement. I am really looking forward to it. I feel like it is something that audiences will enjoy, my audience will enjoy."

He further revealed that there is nothing common between Ishq Vishk and Ishq Vishk Rebound and said, "I am not stepping into Shahid (Kapoor)’s shoes. The only thing that the two films, Ishq Vishk and Ishq Vishk Rebound hold in common is just the name. It is the franchise that is common. It is not stepping into anybody’s shoes. It is a very different story. It is a story about new-age love. It is a story about love and friendship in today’s world, in 2023."

Ishq Vishk Rebound marks the Bollywood debut of Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina Roshan. Helmed by Nipun Avinash Adhikari, the romantic comedy also stars Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grewal. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 28th.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet director who sold business to fund film when studio backed out, spent 40 years and Rs 1000 crore, fired entire team

IMD predicts relief from scorching heat as southwest monsoon likely to hit Kerala on this date

Upasana reveals Ram Charan moved to her parents’ home when she battled postpartum depression: 'He is my therapist’

Bollywood’s 1st multi-starrer had 8 stars, makers were told not to cast Kapoors; not Sholay, Nagin, Shaan, Jaani Dushman

Bajrangi Bhaijaan-fame Harshaali Malhotra scores 83% in 10th board exams, shuts down trolls: 'Who says you can't...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Laapataa Ladies' Poonam aka Rachna Gupta looks unrecognisable in viral photos, amazes with jaw-dropping transformation

In pics: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Deepti Sadhwani dazzles in orange at Cannes debut, sets new record

Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement