At THIS location, the asteroid that wiped out the dinosaurs impacted Earth

The asteroid that wiped off the dinosaurs had a diameter of between 10.6 to 80.9 kilometres and struck with Earth 65 million years ago.

Dinosaurs were exterminated off the globe almost 66 million years ago by an asteroid, ending a species' existence on Earth after more than 180 million years of roaming.

When dinosaurs became extinct, the occurrence was a boon to humanity since it led to the colonisation of every continent on Earth.

According to a report, the collision happened at Chicxulub, Mexico, near the Yucatán Peninsula. It also explained the impact of collision – huge tidal waves, volcanic activities and earthquakes.

As per scientists, these apocalyptic-like conditions would have been a main factor in extinction of the dinosaurs.

According to France 5, scientists have discovered the asteroid's true origin. Mars and Jupiter are the most likely candidates for its formation. When it comes to asteroids, there is a 250-million-year cycle that scientists say might impact our planet at any time in the near future. By the time that one happens, however, mankind will be technologically evolved enough to cope with the hazardous space rock.

