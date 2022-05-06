Here's what a Black Hole sounds like, netizens left terrified

Photo: NASA

The black hole at the centre of the Perseus galaxy cluster has been associated with sound since 2003. To explain this, scientists found pressure waves from the black hole rippled up and down in a heated gas cloud, creating a note that is 57 octaves below middle C, which is out off the human hearing range. Perseus galaxy is 240 million light-years away from Earth.

Now, thanks to a new sonification, this black hole sound machine can produce a wider range of tones. This year, as part of NASA's Black Hole Week events, a new sonification was made available.

If a black hole erupts in space and no one is around to observe it, does it make a sound?



Not to worry; the @ChandraXray Observatory is here with new #BlackHoleWeek sonifications from galaxy clusters far, far away. Listen: https://t.co/yGu0RuP7TX pic.twitter.com/6rAgJafmAa — NASA (@NASA) May 5, 2022

Because it revisits genuine sound waves identified in data from NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory, this sonification is unlike any other that has been done previously (1, 2, 3, 4) in several aspects.

A new sonification of Perseus has been created, using sound waves previously identified by astronomers but never before heard. Additionally, a new sonic representation of another iconic black hole has been revealed. Over 161,000 people have seen the video that Chandra Observatory shared on Twitter.

The prevalent belief that there is no sound in space stems from the fact that much of space is effectively a vacuum, which does not allow sound waves to travel through. But, there is a great quantity of gas around a whole galaxy cluster, which allows sound waves to flow through it without interference.

Internet users were terrified by the black hole's eerie noises and others claimed to have seen a skull in the footage. There have been several Twitter users who have commented that it sounds like horror film music.