THESE banks will give Kisan Credit Card digitally to farmers: Know details

Representational Image

There are numerous programmes in place that directly benefit far-flung farmers in order to improve the economic welfare and support of the nation's farmers. For instance, the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme and subsidised diesel programmes. Following suit, the government operates the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) Yojana to provide loans to marginalised farmers.

Farmers will be delighted to learn that they no longer need to visit the bank for KCC after two banks made such an announcement. But not all farmers can use this facility yet. Let us read below to know who will be profited from this facility?

With the help of KCC the farmers of the country can take loans at a very low-interest rate. It has many other advantages as well.

Both Federal Bank and Union Bank of India launched a pilot programme. As part of this project, they have begun providing KCC to farmers digitally. Banks have announced that they will no longer require customers to visit their local branch to verify documents related to agricultural land.

The digitization of banks in rural areas has been prioritised as part of the pilot projects. The Reserve Bank has launched this project. In the Madhya Pradesh district of Harda, the public lender Union Bank of India has launched a pilot project. Federal Bank has also begun work on this project in Chennai. According to representatives of Union Bank, it will soon be implemented all across the nation.