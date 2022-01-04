SBI customers ALERT! Big change in IMPS service - Know details, charges here

State Bank of India (SBI) services are used by crores of account holders across the country as well as overseas. Among the many banking and financial services offer by India’s largest public sector lender are its online money transfer services. The limit for the IMPS transaction service given by private and public sector banks was increased to Rs 5 lakh by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its October policy.

In a recent announced, SBI has increased the IMPS transaction limit for its customers from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, in accordance with RBI’s directives. To avail the IMPS service in this new limit, SBI will charge Rs 20 + GST on for IMPS transactions which are above Rs 2 lakh up till Rs 5 lakh.