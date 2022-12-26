How to check your PAN Card history to avoid fraudulent misuse

A PAN card, or Permanent Account Number card, is a unique identification number issued by the Indian Income Tax Department to individuals and businesses in India. It is used for various financial transactions, including paying taxes, opening bank accounts, and obtaining loans. However, there have been instances where individuals' PAN cards have been misused or fraudulently used by others.

To avoid such instances of fraud, it is important for individuals to regularly check the history of their PAN card to ensure that it is being used correctly. This can be done through the Income Tax Department's online portal or by contacting the department directly.

One way to check the history of your PAN card is to access the e-filing portal of the Income Tax Department. To do this, you will need to create an account on the portal and login using your PAN card number and other details. Once logged in, you can view the details of your PAN card, including any transactions or changes made to it. This can help you identify any unauthorized use of your PAN card and take steps to rectify the situation.

Also read: Want to earn money from home? Check out these 5 ways to make money from home in 2023

If you are unable to access the e-filing portal or prefer to speak with someone directly, you can also contact the Income Tax Department's customer care center. The customer care center can provide you with information on the history of your PAN card and help you resolve any issues you may be experiencing.

It is important to note that the Income Tax Department takes fraud and misuse of PAN cards very seriously and has implemented measures to protect individuals' financial information. However, it is still important for individuals to be vigilant and regularly check the history of their PAN card to ensure that it is being used correctly.

Note: Regularly checking the history of your PAN card can help protect you from fraud and misuse. This can be done through the Income Tax Department's online portal or by contacting the customer care center. By staying informed and taking proactive steps to protect your financial information, you can safeguard your PAN card and avoid any potential issues.