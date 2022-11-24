Thakur Anoop Singh’s amazing body transformation since lockdown shows his grit

Image: Facebook

We have seen actor Thakur Anoop Singh’s amazing bodybuilding skills in various projects. His acting and chiselled body fetched attention in films like Commando 2 and Khiladi. He also received praise for his work in TV shows such as Ramayan and Mahabharat. However, the onslaught of covid pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns took a toll on his exercise regime, and he lost the edge his physique gave him over competitors.

Now, after two and a half years of lockdown and subsequent opening of public spaces, he is back to being the best. He has put out a Facebook post that’s very inspirational and a cue for everyone to hit the gym. He posted two photos on Facebook from two different time period. One is probably from during the lockdown and the other one is recent.

He wrote with the post, “Yeh lockdown main s**** paise, body ke saath saath confidence bhi chala gaya tha! Phir maine socha phir se shuruaat karun! Aur dekho kaise muskaan confidence ke saath waapas aagayi. Zindagi main ruk gaye ho! Thak gaye ho! Pareshan ho, mote hogaye ho. Badlaav chahte ho, toh Ek hi raasta hai! Kadam badhao! Sahanubhuti (sympathy) se badlaav nahi aayega! Tumhare kadam uthane se aayega.”

The statement roughly translates into, “Alongside money and body, confidence was also lost during the lockdown. Then I thought of starting again, and look how the smile is back with confidence! If you’re stagnant in life, have become fat or troubled, and you want change then there’s just one way of achieving it: March forward. Sympathy wouldn’t change anything but tiny steps would.”

So, when are you going to renew your gym membership?

